Cameron Bancroft, the Australia opener caught on camera with sandpaper in 2018, said this week the team's fast bowlers knew what he was doing at Cape Town, and they were the ones who stood to gain because a ball rough on one side and polished on the other can be made to curve late in the air, opposite to an ordinary swing. Cameron Bancroft (right) is questioned by umpires during the Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, in 2018. (AFP File Photo) more Bancroft made the claim on Wednesday in a column for The West Australian, and said the bowlers told him whether it was working. Cricket Australia (CA) found in 2018 that only Bancroft, then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner had known of the plan in advance. It had banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Bancroft for nine. In 2021, the four bowlers in that Test against South Africa – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – said in a joint statement that they learned of the sandpaper only when the television footage was shown on the big screen. The row returned this month with the release of Sabr, the autobiography of Usman Khawaja, the former Australia opener who retired from international cricket this year. "It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," Khawaja wrote. Cummins, now Australia's Test and ODI captain, rejected Khawaja’s claim on November 13, saying: "When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100 percent wrong." CA has ruled out reopening its investigation but has set up a forum for players and staff to give their accounts, with no new sanctions. Bancroft has said he will attend the forum. Also read: Truth tampering? Bancroft media statement leaves Aussie cricket reeling Conventional swing A cricket ball swings when its path curves in the air after the bowler releases it and before it bounces. Fast bowlers deliver at roughly 97kmph to 160kmph, and a batter in professional cricket has less than half a second to react, according to a 2024 review of 70 years of research on swing, published in the journal Flow. A new ball has a shiny, lacquered surface and an intact seam, the raised ridge of stitching around its middle. The review says that when the ball is bowled, a thin layer of air called the boundary layer flows over its surface. On the smooth side, this layer stays smooth and breaks away from the ball early. On the side the seam points towards, the seam stirs the air into turbulence. On this side, the air clings to the ball for longer, and the wake behind the ball ends up lopsided, pushing it towards the seam side. This is conventional swing.

Reverse swing, and sandpaper At high enough speed, the air over the smooth side of the ball can turn turbulent as well, and the push on the ball can flip. The ball, in this case, curves away from the seam, towards its shiny side, and the curve comes late in its flight. For a new ball, this switch comes at about 137kmph, the review found. A worn ball switches at speeds well below that. On a new ball, reverse swing is weak. In laboratory tests described in the review, roughening the seam side of the ball increased the reverse-swing force three- to six-fold. Roughening both sides wiped out most of the gain. To get reverse swing, a fielding side needs one side of the ball rough and the other polished. Bowlers can rough up a ball legally, but it takes several overs. "Whether you're throwing it in the dirt (or) a wicketkeeper is turning it in his gloves to get the one side roughed up," Dale Steyn, the former South Africa fast bowler, told Reuters this month. Bowlers can also deliver it cross-seam, with the seam held sideways, so the ball hits the pitch on its leather, for six to 10 overs, he said, and then shine one side as hard as they can. Rubbing the ball with sandpaper roughens the leather at once. Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain and fast bowler, said on November 14 that a bowler would notice. "As an experienced bowler, when I look at the ball, I will know straightaway something is not right," he said, adding that "the sandpaper scratch is totally different than the one-bounce scratch". He said he was not taking any side.