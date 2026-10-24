A drone picked its own target, and killed three in Ukraine. No treaty covers weapons like it yet

On July 6, a small fixed-wing drone flew into Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with about five others, none of them transmitting radio signals. Operators had launched them towards a petrol station 14km from the front line, and the drones had no radio link back to them. As it came in, the drone's software chose what to hit, most likely the propane tanks it had been trained to recognise, according to a New York Times investigation published on August 24. The drone missed, struck the wall of an apartment building and exploded near people sheltering there. Tetiana Bubynets, a 19-year-old accounting student at Zaporizhzhia National University, died in hospital, and Oleksiy Svirin, 41, and Roman Karpiy, 48, died later of their injuries. A serviceman of the National Police Special Purpose Battalion Zaporizhzhia region controls a reconnaissance and strike drone while they work at a position near a front line, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Next month, from November 16 to 20, the 128 states party to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, India among them, will meet in Geneva to discuss whether to begin negotiating binding rules for weapons that pick their own targets. The convention is a framework hosted by the UN that regulates or bans weapons considered excessively injurious or indiscriminate.

Governments have discussed autonomous weapons in Geneva for 12 years; in early September, they agreed on a text setting out what such weapons are and what limits should apply, a first step towards rules. The text has not been published so far.

Ukrainian air-defence commanders, drone specialists and forensic investigators who examined the wreckage told the Times the aircraft had flown without a pilot. The drones carried video cameras but no antennas for reaching an operator. Inside two of them, investigators found an Nvidia Jetson Orin, a consumer minicomputer that retails from $249 and is sold to students, developers and startups. The module was not encrypted, Ukrainian officials said, so specialists could read the terrain images loaded for navigation and the code specifying what the drone had been trained to attack.

Kateryna Bondar of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told the Times this was the first documented case of civilian deaths caused by a Russian drone using fully autonomous targeting. Colonel Serhii Minaiev, who commands air defence in the city, said: "Machines are making decisions to strike."

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The line the drone crossed Russia and Ukraine have both been flying drones with machine vision for two years. In the standard arrangement an operator finds a target, designates it, and software takes over for the final seconds of the attack, holding the lock after jamming cuts the radio link. Soldiers call this last-mile autonomy, and both sides now use it routinely.

Ukraine's defence ministry said in September that the number of successful strikes using AI guidance had risen tenfold since the start of the year. In tests it ran that month, each drone had to detect and lock on to a moving lightly armoured vehicle from at least 500m away and hit it with the pilot's hands off the controls. The ministry said the decision to use the technology is made by a human.

At Zaporizhzhia, operators sent the drone to an area without designating a target and left it to find something matching a category it had been trained on.

The International Committee of the Red Cross defines an autonomous weapon as one that selects and applies force to a target without human intervention. It says this means the user does not choose, or even know, the specific target, or the precise timing and location of the strike.

The US military uses almost identical wording in Directive 3000.09, its policy on autonomy in weapons, which covers weapons that, once activated, can select and engage targets without further intervention by an operator. A presidential memorandum signed on June 5 required the Pentagon to update the directive within 90 days and to review it annually after that.

Seen from a distance, a drone using last-mile autonomy and one that chooses its own target can carry the same airframe, camera and computer. But they differ in the software loaded onto them and in whether a person made the final decision. The evidence of what the Zaporizhzhia drone had done came from its Nvidia module, which was unencrypted, so investigators could read what was on it.

This also complicates the ability to reach a decision on autonomous weapons. An agreement that allows one kind and bans the other would have to be enforced with that kind of evidence, likely to be recovered only from the wreckage after a strike.

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Electronic warfare The Ukrainian and Russian armies jam radio signals along the front so heavily that many radio-controlled drones fail before reaching their targets. Both the sides have also spent two years working around this obstacle.

Russia moved first to fibre-optic drones at scale, which trail a physical cable that cannot be jammed. Russia had begun using mesh networks, in which nearby drones relay each other’s signals, in 2025, and leaned harder on them after SpaceX cut off its troops’ unauthorised Starlink terminals in February.

Ukraine has pushed with onboard AI. Its deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in 2024 that several dozen home-made AI systems were already being bought and delivered to the armed forces. A drone that flies without a control link cannot have that link jammed, and it does not give away where its operator is. A drone that flies and chooses its target without a human in the loop has both advantages.

The Fourth Law, a Ukrainian firm, sells an autonomy module called the TFL-1 that bolts target-lock and its own camera onto somebody else's drone. The company says the module costs from $150 and raises hit rates two to five times, while adding 10% to 20% to the cost of a drone.