Behind the rise of India's Gen Z women in the workforce

Here is a contradiction that sits at the centre of young India's relationship with gender. Female labour force participation has risen from 30% in 2019-20 to 40% in 2025, the sharpest increase in a decade. More young women are in college, in jobs, and in professions their mothers never entered. At the same time, a 2026 Ipsos survey across 29 countries found that 31% of Gen Z men globally agree that a wife should always obey her husband. Only 13% of Baby Boomer men said the same. The generation that grew up with the most gender-equal messaging in history is producing the most gender-divided attitudes in decades. Working women (Images: Shutterstock)

India is not immune to this. It is, in many ways, the sharpest example of it.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025, rural female LFPR has climbed to 45.9 per cent, up nearly 13 percentage points from 2019-20. Urban female LFPR reached 27.7%, a more modest gain of about 4 points. States once considered the most resistant to women's economic participation are seeing the fastest change.

But a Harvard Kennedy School survey of 1,254 Indian men aged 18 to 30, conducted across eight states, found that three in five agreed men have more right to jobs than women when jobs are scarce. A similar proportion believed men make better business and political leaders. Two-thirds agreed that efforts to promote women's equality have gone so far that men are now discriminated against. And half reported feeling down, depressed, or hopeless in the prior two weeks.

These are not the attitudes of a generation that has rejected equality. These are the attitudes of a generation that feels squeezed between an old social contract that gave men a clear role and a new economy that has not yet given them a replacement.

The Harvard study found that 83% of young Indian men agreed with the statement: "Men don't show pain because they know the whole house rests on their shoulders." Over half said "no one really knows me." Men accounted for two-thirds of India's suicide victims. The pressure to be the sole provider in a household where women are now also earning, often more visibly and more celebrated, has not produced the sharing of responsibility that policy documents promise. It has produced resentment.

The Ipsos data reinforces this globally. Among Gen Z men, 59% said men are expected to do too much to support equality. Twenty-four per cent said women should not appear "too independent or self-sufficient." Twenty-one per cent said men who do childcare are less masculine, nearly triple the rate among Baby Boomer men.

These findings do not describe a fringe. They describe the mainstream of young male opinion.

India's version of this tension has a feature that most western analyses miss: The unpaid labour gap. A UNFPA survey found that young Indian women spend over five hours a day on unpaid housework and caregiving. Young men spend about half an hour. This means that even when women enter the workforce, their domestic workload does not shrink. They are working two shifts. And the men around them, who are doing neither the domestic work nor always finding formal employment, are watching the social narrative celebrate women's progress while their own struggles go unmentioned.

India's fertility rate has fallen to approximately 2.0, below replacement. The share of young women married before 18 has dropped from 23.3% to 20.1%. Young women in the UNFPA survey were clear that financial stability and housing, not ideology, drove their decisions about marriage and children. They were not rejecting family life. They were postponing it until they could afford it.

Young men, meanwhile, were not opposing women's ambition. They were struggling with what their own role was supposed to be in a world where the provider identity they inherited no longer guarantees status, income, or a marriage.

The instinct in most gender policy is to focus on women. Build creches. Offer maternity leave. Run skilling programmes. All necessary. None address the other half of the equation.

India has no national mental health programme targeted at young men. It has no framework for engaging men in caregiving that goes beyond slogans. It has no labour market strategy that acknowledges that male unemployment and underemployment drive regressive gender attitudes. The Harvard study found that unemployed men held significantly less egalitarian views than employed men. If you want men to support women's participation in the economy, you need men to be participating in the economy themselves.

The UNFPA recommended affordable childcare, fairer sharing of caregiving, stable employment, and youth mental health support. These are not women's policies. They are family policies, and the distinction matters, because the moment you frame caregiving infrastructure as something for women, you reinforce the assumption that caregiving is women's work.

The global pattern is clear. In South Korea, the gender divide among young people is now a defining political fault line. In the US, young men are drifting toward influencers who frame equality as a zero-sum game. India's manosphere is growing. The Harvard study found that Andrew Tate and Elvish Yadav were among the least trusted influencers among young Indian men, which is reassuring, but they were among the most recognised, which is not.

India has a narrow window in which rising female participation and rising male anxiety coexist without hardening into political opposition. That window does not stay open forever. The policy choice is straightforward: invest in young men's mental health, employment, and caregiving roles now, or watch the gender progress of the last decade meet a backlash it did not have to face.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Bhavya Razshree, advocate and Aditya Ashok, public policy consultant.