India’s strategic future through connectivity, commodities and clean energy

The global economy is entering a period of transition. Recent disruptions have shown that growth is increasingly influenced by factors beyond domestic capacity. Access to energy, critical resources, technology and reliable trade routes will determine how countries navigate an uncertain global environment. Growth (Representative Image)

Global growth expectations have moderated from earlier projections of around 2.5% to below 2%, reflecting the impact of market uncertainty and geopolitical pressures. For emerging economies, these developments have reinforced the need to build stronger supply chains, secure essential resources and develop partnerships that support long-term growth.

For India, this changing environment presents an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of its next phase of development. The focus must be on three strategic priorities: creating diversified trade pathways, ensuring access to critical commodities and developing reliable energy and technology capabilities.

Connectivity has emerged as an important element of this strategy. Trade routes are no longer viewed only as commercial infrastructure. They influence economic security, supply-chain stability and access to markets and resources. The multiple ongoing conflicts around the world demonstrate the risks of depending too heavily on a limited number of partners or pathways.

India is now positioned at the centre of multiple connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Each of these initiatives represents an effort to strengthen India’s links with important economic regions while creating greater flexibility in global trade.

The INSTC, first conceptualised in 2000, has gained renewed importance as countries seek alternative trade routes connecting India with Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The corridor combines maritime, rail and road networks to improve the movement of goods across Eurasia.

The Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor represents another opportunity for India by strengthening access to Russia’s Far East, a region rich in energy resources, minerals and industrial potential. As India and Russia work towards expanding bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, stronger trade links will be important in supporting the movement of resources, industrial inputs and commercial goods.

These corridors should not be viewed as replacements for existing trade routes. Their value lies in expanding available options and giving economies greater flexibility when traditional avenues face disruption.

The Northern Sea Route represents another emerging dimension of this connectivity landscape. Stretching approximately 5,600 kilometres along Russia’s Arctic coastline, the route connects the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region and is being developed as a complementary logistics corridor to strengthen global supply-chain resilience.

The development of the Northern Sea Route is closely linked to specialised Arctic infrastructure and Russia’s nuclear icebreaker capabilities. Rosatom, as the infrastructure operator of the NSR since 2018, supports navigation along the route, infrastructure development, navigational and hydrographic services, and maritime safety in the Arctic. Through its nuclear icebreaker fleet operated by FSUE Atomflot, Rosatom enables safer and more reliable navigation in Arctic conditions, highlighting the importance of technology and long-term investment in making emerging trade corridors commercially viable.

However, geography alone cannot create a successful trade corridor. Reliable infrastructure, specialised capabilities and long-term cooperation are required to make new routes commercially viable.

Access to commodities will be another defining factor in the future global economy. Energy resources, critical minerals, food and industrial materials will influence economic partnerships and national development strategies. For India, reliable access to these resources will be essential to support manufacturing expansion, infrastructure growth and the broader energy transition.

Energy security will be particularly important as India’s electricity demand continues to rise. Industrialisation, urbanisation and digital growth will require dependable power systems that can support economic activity while meeting sustainability objectives.

Nuclear energy can contribute to this requirement by providing reliable, large-scale low-carbon electricity. India-Russia cooperation in civil nuclear energy demonstrates how long-term partnerships can support energy security, technology exchange and industrial development. Rosatom’s cooperation with India reflects the role of international collaboration in building dependable clean-energy capabilities.

Beyond energy, technology will shape the next phase of global competitiveness. Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are transforming industries and changing economic competition.

India’s strengths in information technology and digital services must now expand into research, advanced technologies and innovation-led growth. International partnerships can support knowledge exchange and accelerate capabilities in areas that will influence future industries.

The changing global environment is also creating space for new forms of cooperation. The world is moving towards a more multipolar structure, where countries are increasingly working through regional and plurilateral partnerships. Platforms such as BRICS are gaining relevance as emerging economies seek greater cooperation on infrastructure, energy, technology and development priorities. For India, participation in these groupings strengthens its ability to engage with multiple partners across different sectors.

The changing global environment presents India with both an opportunity and a responsibility. As economic influence becomes more distributed, countries that can combine resources, technology, connectivity and strategic partnerships will be better positioned to shape the next phase of global growth.

India’s future position will depend on how effectively it brings these priorities together. Diversified trade pathways, secure resources, reliable energy systems and innovation will determine future competitiveness. India’s strategic choices today will shape its ability to contribute to and influence the emerging global order in the decades ahead.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manjeet Kripalani, executive director, Gateway House, Indian Council on Global Relations.