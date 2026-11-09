Should women choose guaranteed income or market-linked wealth creation?

Every woman planning her finances eventually faces this question: Play it safe, or let the money grow? There is no single right answer. Financial Planning (Stock Adobe)

The better question is: What is this money for, and when will I need it?

That question makes the rest of the decision much simpler, and it is one that tends to change the way women approach their financial planning, once they start asking it.

Money needed in the next few years is usually better placed in stable, predictable options, since there is less time to wait out short term ups and downs. Money that will not be needed for 15 to 20 years has more room to stay invested through market cycles, which historically have tended to even out over the long run.

This is why the same goal, say retirement, can call for a different approach depending on how far away it is. A financial plan is really a set of goals, each with its own timeline, and it is the role of life insurers to offer products that can serve each of them well, while also building in the protection that only a life insurance plan can provide.

This is worth pausing on, because it is what sets life insurance apart from most other savings and investment options. Other investment avenues can help money grow, but it does not protect a family's plans if something happens to the person building them.

A life insurance plan, whether guaranteed or market linked, combines savings with a life cover, so the goal itself stays protected even in the policyholder's absence. That combination is the real value proposition of the category, and it is worth remembering as the two approaches are compared.

Guaranteed income and traditional insurance plans are built around a straightforward promise: A defined set of benefits, payable at defined times, along with a life cover, in exchange for a defined premium. That structure makes them well suited to goals that are close, fixed or tied to regular expenses, such as a retiree's monthly income, a child's college fee due soon, or a planned near-term expense.

Within this category, insurers typically offer a choice between participating (par) plans, where policyholders may also receive bonuses linked to the insurer's performance, and non-participating (non-par) plans, where the payout is fixed and known in advance. Some guaranteed income plans are structured to pay out a regular income over a defined period, which can be useful for someone building a retirement income stream or planning for a series of future expenses such as a child's education. Riders can often be added to strengthen the protection element further, covering critical illness or accidental disability, for instance.

The predictability of these plans is what makes them valuable, and that peace of mind is often what women value most for the goals closest to their heart. As with any financial product, it helps to read the policy details closely, including the sum assured, premium commitment, policy term, bonus structure where applicable, and payout schedule, so the plan aligns well with the goal it is meant to support. This is conversation customers are always encouraged to have with their advisor.

For goals that are further away, market linked plans such as ULIPs (unit linked insurance plans) combine a life cover with an investment component that is directly exposed to market performance. Premiums are invested in a choice of funds, ranging from equity oriented to debt oriented to balanced, depending on how much market exposure the policyholder is comfortable with, and most ULIPs allow policyholders to switch between these funds over the life of the policy as their needs or the market environment change.

Since the investment value moves with the market, these plans tend to suit goals with a longer runway, where there is time to stay invested through different market phases and benefit from the power of compounding. The mandatory five-year lock in also encourages a long term, disciplined approach to investing rather than reactive, short term decisions. As with guaranteed plans, the life cover embedded in a ULIP means the goal continues to be protected regardless of how the linked funds perform.

There has been growing interest from women in this category over the years, particularly among those planning early for retirement or their children's future, a trend that reflects a broader, welcome shift towards long term, independent financial planning by women.

This does not have to be an either-or choice. Many women find it useful to hold both: A market linked plan for a long-term goal, and a guaranteed income plan for a nearer one. The balance can then be adjusted gradually as goals get closer and life circumstances evolve.

Insurance protection remains an important part of the picture either way, helping safeguard the broader financial plan, which is ultimately why the industry exists: Not just to grow wealth, but to protect it.

Rather than choosing sides between guaranteed income and market linked growth, it helps to start with the goal and its timeline and let that guide the choice. A thoughtful mix of both, revisited as life changes, is often the most effective way to build lasting financial confidence.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.