India–UK mobility boom is creating a new logistics corridor

The India–UK relationship is often discussed through trade, investment and business. But there is another story taking shape alongside it, and it is the one we see every day. People are moving between the two countries and carrying their lives with them. The India-UK FTA represent a bold attempt to restructure the bilateral economic relationship between the two countries. (Bloomberg)

Students, professionals, retirees and families are travelling in both directions with personal belongings, household goods, gifts and smaller consignments. Together, these everyday movements are creating a logistics corridor that is driven not only by trade, but by the needs of people.

Personal and household cargo remains at the centre of this corridor, and of our business. At the same time, small businesses and e-commerce shippers are beginning to use the same door-to-door model for smaller orders. This is bringing a wider range of customers into the India–UK logistics network.

The corridor is widening, rather than simply shifting. The major metros remain its backbone, while destinations such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi and Indore are becoming increasingly important. People are no longer moving only between the traditional centres, and logistics services need to keep pace with that shift.

The customer profile is changing too. Cross-border logistics was once more closely associated with large businesses and commercial freight. Today, many shipments are driven by much more personal needs.

A student may need to send belongings home after completing a course in the UK. A family may want to send household items or gifts to relatives. Someone returning to India after several years may need to move several boxes ahead of their arrival.

For small businesses, the requirements can be different. An e-commerce seller may have a few orders for customers in another country rather than a large commercial consignment. A door-to-door service can make that kind of international shipping more manageable.

The India–UK CETA has added another layer to these conversations. We have seen a clear rise in enquiries from people and businesses wanting to understand what the agreement could mean for shipments between the two countries.

Honestly, it is still too early to link any increase in actual shipment volumes directly to CETA. Enquiries indicate stronger interest, but they should not be treated as evidence of a corresponding rise in volumes.

There is also some confusion around duties. Personal parcels do not automatically become duty-free under CETA. The relevant customs and duty requirements continue to apply.

The more immediate benefit is facilitation. For an individual or a small business, international shipping can involve questions around documentation, customs, packaging, duties and delivery timelines. When these processes become easier to understand, sending goods across borders becomes less intimidating.

The numbers give us a sense of the scale of this corridor. Over the past two years, we have handled more than 52,000 shipments, covering over 1,500 tonnes, with a 99% delivery success rate.

Those figures are significant, but they do not capture the reasons behind the shipments. A parcel may contain clothes, books, household items or gifts. It may be part of a relocation or an order placed with a small business. What looks like a routine consignment on a tracking system can mean a lot to the person waiting for it.

E-commerce is likely to strengthen this trend further. Smaller businesses can now reach customers in overseas markets without operating at the scale of a traditional exporter. But reaching a customer is only the first step. The order still has to arrive safely and reliably.

This will make flexibility more important for logistics providers. The next stage of the India–UK corridor will not be defined only by large exporters or major freight movements. It will also depend on how effectively smaller, more diverse shipments can be handled.

There is also a human side to this that can easily get lost in discussions about trade agreements, tonnes and shipment numbers. When someone sends their belongings from one country to another, they are often sending more than cargo. They may be sending things that are connected to family, home or a significant change in their life.

That is what makes the India–UK mobility story different. The relationship between the two countries is not only about what businesses buy and sell. It is also about what people carry, send and share as their lives move between the two countries.

As that mobility continues, logistics will need to evolve with it. For us the bigger opportunity is not simply to move more cargo. It is to make cross-border movement simpler and more dependable for the people and businesses that rely on it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Asad Mirza, director, Cargo Force Limited.