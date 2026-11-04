India’s polio elimination legacy must now power public health

India’s victory against polio is often remembered as a landmark from another era. It should be seen instead as a blueprint for the country’s public health. Immunisation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In 2009, India recorded 741 polio cases, nearly half the global total. Two years later, the last case was detected in West Bengal. By March 2014, the country had been certified wild polio-free as part of the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region. That achievement demonstrates what India can accomplish when government, civil society and communities work toward the same goal.

One of the most enduring contributions of India’s campaign to eliminate polio is that the effort changed the mechanics of health care delivery at scale.

The campaign built an operating model that combined microplanning, last-mile outreach, local monitoring and relentless follow-up. It also showed that data and logistics alone are not enough. Success depended on whether families trusted the people arriving at their doorstep to administer the vaccine.

That is where civil society played a decisive role. Rotary members, frontline workers, local volunteers, faith leaders and community mobilisers helped turn vaccination into a shared public effort rather than a distant government instruction. In places where suspicion ran deep, progress came through repeated visits, patient conversations with trusted leaders and community members, and local advocacy.

This remains true now. India may no longer be fighting polio, but it is still dealing with vaccine hesitancy, gaps in routine immunisation and uneven access to care. Public confidence has become even more fragile in the digital age, where false claims travel faster than formal advisories. Any serious health strategy today must account for that reality. Credibility at the community level is no longer an accessory to policy. It is part of the delivery system.

Today, India’s public health system is operating in a far more complex environment, shaped by rapid migration, urban inequality, online misinformation and recurring disease outbreaks. Yet we are fortunate to be able to apply the lessons and infrastructure from our success against polio to the public health challenges of today.

The surveillance systems created to detect poliovirus strengthened outbreak tracking. The cold-chain and field-delivery networks built for vaccination campaigns helped support later immunisation efforts. Household mapping, transit-point planning and outreach in mobile populations became part of a wider public health toolkit.

That legacy is visible in India’s measles-rubella effort. Between 2017 and March 2023, the country vaccinated more than 348 million children through a nationwide campaign. During that period, measles cases fell by 62% between 2017 and 2021. These gains did not happen in isolation. They were made possible by systems that had already learned how to operate at scale, identify missed populations and respond quickly in high-risk areas.

The same institutional memory proved valuable during Covid-19, when India had to manage one of the largest vaccination exercises in the world. The context was very different, but the underlying disciplines were familiar: local planning, frontline mobilisation, high-volume delivery and the ability to translate national intent into action on the ground.

The next test is whether India can sustain the public health systems and infrastructure it built to address and eliminate other diseases.

Public health capacity weakens when political attention drifts, local systems are stretched and community engagement is treated as expendable once the immediate crisis passes. That would be a costly mistake. The next phase of India’s health agenda demands the same seriousness that drove polio eradication, even if the threats look different.

Today’s challenges are already clear: Improving routine immunisation in underserved districts, expanding HPV immunisation coverage, strengthening disease surveillance and preparing for disease outbreaks. None of these can be addressed through announcements alone. They require trained workers, dependable delivery systems, timely data and sustained public buy-in.

Thus, investment in frontline capacity, stronger local accountability, consistent communication and the discipline to treat prevention as seriously as emergency response remains critical to our public health.

As we call for continued political and financial support to sustain our public health infrastructure, we should do so drawing confidence from our success against polio. As we continue to apply that legacy to the health challenges of today, our history reminds us that we have the capacity and tools to do so.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Deepak Kapur, mentor, India National PolioPlus Advisory Council.