HT Codeathon: Educators and students vouch for coding force

ht-school

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:17 IST

One thing the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is to accept technology like never before. An overnight transition to online mode has convinced us that the digital platform and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the new norm.

With the proliferation of the AI in the 21st century, we are at the doorstep of realising the true power of computing.

Stepping into the future, coders are on the front line of this revolutionary change, unleashing new ideas and changing the global dynamics.

Learning creative computation thinking skills at a young age can be a life-changing experience, giving our students a passport to a better future and being on the front line always. I extend my best wishes to HT for this thoughtful initiative.

Meenu Goswami ( HT Photo )

Meenu Goswami, Principal, Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura

‘A great initiative’

Confined to our homes in the pandemic, we have become dependent on technology like never before. It has cemented our belief that the future is highly tech-driven. Adding to it is the New Education Policy (NEP), which focuses on teaching coding to students of Class 6 onward as a part of 21st-century skills. The HT has taken a great initiative to generate interest in coding among students. I believe that it is going to make the students more analytical and change their perspective about the world. They will start thinking in a structured way and sharpen their logical reasoning skills.

Manju Rana ( HT Photo )

Manju Rana, principal-cum-director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad

The growing level of competency in various fields has made scientific curriculum the urgent need of the present time. Keeping it in mind, coding has been included in the NEP also. Coding is one of the most significant components of the scientific curriculum which children are required to learn and incorporate in their academics. The HT conducted a webinar for Grades 6-9 to inform them about the launching of India’s 1st Coding Olympiad, ‘HT Codeathon’. It gives a platform to the students to learn coding, participate and win the title to be first HT Codeathon Champ.

Barnali Chaudhuri ( HT Photo )

Barnali Chaudhuri, Teacher, Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar

Coding is the new age revolution as it will create new career options and will improve employment rates considerably. The HT gave an important opportunity to the students of Amrita Vidyalayam to learn coding. The students were informed that there would be different courses for different Grades – programme for website development for the students of Grades 6 and 7 and game development for Grades 8 and 9. They held a webinar through which the learners were briefed about the initiative of HT Codeathon. Overall, it was an enriching session for all the students.

Sarthak Mukherjee ( HT Photo )

Sarthak Mukherjee, Class 9, Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar