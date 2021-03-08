IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
ht school

Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning

Sneh Verma, Principal, Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Delhi, shares her opinion about the New Education Policy 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST

On July 29, 2020, the Union government took a giant stride, introducing the New Education Policy (NEO), 2020, with a vision to transform and add quality to education. The NEP 2020 seeks to transform every aspect of the system, from the foundation stage to its implementation and facilitation. It provides ample scope to adopt both formal and non-formal pathways to learning.

The NEP 2020 lays emphasis on learning outcomes viz. understanding of concepts, enhancing skills of creativity, communication, critical thinking, innovation and skill development. In my humble opinion, the implementation of the NEP calls for significant curricular and pedagogical changes in the Indian schooling system.

Planning and execution of a range of academic and co-curricular activities in the school are of paramount importance for the policy to be effective. The policy calls for a shift in the pedagogical structure of the education system to a 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 system which will necessitate activities to be designed from the foundation stage and linked to the knowledge acquired in subsequent classes as the 5+3+3+4 structure focuses on exams at the end of each stage instead of every year.

For the successful implementation of the 5+3+3+4 structure, a procedural change in the assessment patterns will be vital. Learning resources and materials re-designing to facilitate the cognitive, functional, critical thinking, and social development of children will be a salient strategy in order to scrape off the redundant culture of rote learning and shift to holistic methods of learning, equipping the budding pioneers with the indispensable skills of the 21st century.

Multilingualism is a much required feature that the NEP brings into force given the multicultural diversity of the nation.

Developing the essential proficiency at reading, writing, listening and numeracy through the power of the local language of a child is to be promoted to help the students gain conceptual understanding and knowledge acquisition simultaneously.

Use of the mother tongue will also make certain that parents become true partners and allow for better parental engagement. The NEP 2020 requires teacher preparedness in terms of knowledge, skills and attitude. The role of the teacher is set to change momentously as facilitators accompanying the learners in their quest for acquiring skills and imbibing the right attitude and aptitude.

Each teacher must necessarily map learning goals and the curriculum to acquiring skill sets of delivering the knowledge set, learning different strategies, techniques, use of teaching tools and have at her disposal a toolkit for paving the way forward. All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in a regular and sustained manner. The nation needs a pool of motivating guides acting as facilitators, for the diverse group of students on a pressing basis.

The way forward incorporates comprehensive inclusion of the disabled and marginalized. No section of society can be left out or overlooked. Education can no longer be synonymous with academic subjects only.

As a school leader, I am happy to see that the NEP discontinues the rigid separation between Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

The school infrastructure, facilities and faculty require rigorous organizational transposition in designing the school timetable, providing facilities for sports, design, theatre, home science and other vocational subjects.

All schools must allow for provisions at the middle and higher secondary level for the students to choose subject combinations of their choice.

Schools as a body will have to equip themselves to provide enough vocational opportunities and training sessions to the students depending upon the vocational stream they opt for. The purpose of assessment as per the new policy would have to be based on assessing the 360 degree development of the child.

This would require the redesigning of report card formats from the early stages grade levels to higher level grades.

The assessment parameters and learning rubrics need to be ideated with more realistic and achievable parameters. The revamping of the system will lead to a smooth transition from ‘what to think’ to ‘how to think’, integrating the scientific outlook objective. The successful implementation of NEP, 2020 will embark the education system on a successful journey from capacity to capability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school principal nep 2020 new education policy 2020
Close
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
ht school

Delhi school events: Khyati of Suraj School, Gurugram, shines in IEO 2020-21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The International English Olympiad (IEO) 2020-21 competition was by SOF, a registered non-profit educational foundation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
ht school

Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Sneh Verma, Principal, Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Delhi, shares her opinion about the New Education Policy 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions as it is difficult for students to understand these concepts online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
ht school

MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The date has been postponed from March 10th to the end of the month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
ht school

QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
IIT-B’s Material Science and Chemistry departments featured in the 50-100 band in 2020 but in 2021, they are in 100-150 band.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
In this virtual contest students participated in a plethora of events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Experts discuss the challenges of reopening schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Students’ mental and emotional health, learning gaps, knowledge retention are the areas of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
ht school

Anita Desai: Author whose word imagery evokes characters, moods

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:44 PM IST
In 1978, author Anita Desai received the Sahitya Akademi Award for her novel Fire on the Mountain and in 1983 was conferred the Guardian Fiction Prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation &amp; Excellence and Appreciation Award
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation & Excellence and Appreciation Award
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of Apeejay School shine in science fair

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Eighty seven schools registered for this national level virtual science exhibition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students showcase their educational toys

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The toy fair witnessed more than 1100 exhibitors and numerous viewers between February 27 and March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
ht school

Delhi school events: School of Excellence gets prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A student from School of Excellence bagged the award in a unique event organised in remembrance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
ht school

Punjab school events: St Joseph’s students showcase their talents

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The school organised a virtual class show students displayed an array of performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, being honoured on Monday for winning two gold medals at the state shooting meet.
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, being honoured on Monday for winning two gold medals at the state shooting meet.
ht school

Punjab school events: Aanchal International excels in shooting championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The championship was organised by Chandigarh Rifle Association at Patiala – ki – Rao shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools in Maharashtra remained closed for nearly 10 months, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo
Schools in Maharashtra remained closed for nearly 10 months, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo
ht school

Maharashtra: State issues guidelines to tackle learning losses

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The education department of the state has laid out guidelines for bringing drop-out students back to schools and mitigate loss of learning over the past one year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP