Beautiful décor ideas for your vacation home

The heat is on and if you're drawing up plans to head out of the city and spend time in your vacation home, it's time to make that a lovely escape. up Do your surroundings with a few home décor tips to help you unwind in style. Take a cue from these five spaces that flaunt beautiful aesthetics.

Create an Insta-worthy holiday home for the summer(Pexels)

Let your home be bathed in natural light (Pexels)



Let the sunlight in

Get up close to nature as you allow the fresh air and light in. Go with walls made of glass for better effect.





A small pool adds a playful element to your retreat (Pexels)

Cool pool

What's a summer home without a swimming pool? And having one does not require a lot of space as you might think. Even a small portion of the yard or garden can be cordoned off to accommodate a pool.





Create a beautiful outdoor seating area for gatherings(Pexels)



Outdoor seating

Perfect for summer evening soirees and barbecues, outdoor wicker chairs and a table is a must. You can also do up the patio with plants and chairs with a pop of colour.

A hammock makes for a minimalist way to add to your unwind time (Pexels)

Hammock calling

Add a relaxed vibe to your home with a hammock. Place it in the garden, living room or in your arched corridor.



Use beautiful, sustainable furniture to whip up a rustic vibe (Pexels)

Sustainable décor

Bring beautiful charm into your space via sustainable furniture. Use swivel and recliner chairs in cane as well as wood accents and linen cushions to complete the look.