Beautiful décor ideas for your vacation home
Chill out on your summer escape with a few design tips.
The heat is on and if you're drawing up plans to head out of the city and spend time in your vacation home, it's time to make that a lovely escape. up Do your surroundings with a few home décor tips to help you unwind in style. Take a cue from these five spaces that flaunt beautiful aesthetics.
Let the sunlight in
Get up close to nature as you allow the fresh air and light in. Go with walls made of glass for better effect.
Cool pool
What's a summer home without a swimming pool? And having one does not require a lot of space as you might think. Even a small portion of the yard or garden can be cordoned off to accommodate a pool.
Outdoor seating
Perfect for summer evening soirees and barbecues, outdoor wicker chairs and a table is a must. You can also do up the patio with plants and chairs with a pop of colour.
Hammock calling
Add a relaxed vibe to your home with a hammock. Place it in the garden, living room or in your arched corridor.
Sustainable décor
Bring beautiful charm into your space via sustainable furniture. Use swivel and recliner chairs in cane as well as wood accents and linen cushions to complete the look.