Chandigarh’s charm lingers long for Kashika Kapoor

“Chandigarh has a very calming energy. It is clean, green and beautifully planned, but what stayed with me most was its spirit. You could feel your roots here,” Kapoor says.

For Kashika Kapoor , a recent trip to Chandigarh for a music video shoot turned into an experience that went far beyond work. The 24-year-old actor carried back with her fond memories of the city’s greenery, food, Punjabi culture and warm hospitality, elements she says continued to linger long after the cameras stopped rolling.

She made the most of her time after shoots exploring the city’s culinary offerings. While Chandigarh’s eateries impressed her, Kapoor was particularly drawn to a modern dhaba on the city’s outskirts.

The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for Caste, a Telugu film that she describes as another key milestone in her career. Trained at the New York Film Academy, Kapoor says she welcomes demanding roles and transformations.

“Being from an acting school, I take on challenges easily. In South films, you often have to gain weight and build muscle depending on the character. Managing your body becomes a roller-coaster ride, but that is part of the process,” she says.

Despite commanding a social media following of 19.5 million, Kapoor does not view online popularity as the ultimate measure of success. “My social media doesn’t follow the influencer pattern. I’m an introvert, so people only get limited peeks into my personal life,” she maintains. “Social media is very short-lived. At the end of the day, your talent and hard work speak for you,” the actor adds.

Looking ahead, Kapoor hopes to be a part of more women-led stories. “Audiences need more films centred on women,” she says. Asked which role she wishes she had played, the Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass actor points to the character essayed by Taapsee Pannu in Pink.

“I want to be a part of stories that leave an impact on people. The world we are living in right now needs inspiration. People will give you hate no matter what. But when they find meaning in your work, that is the best reward for me,” she concludes.