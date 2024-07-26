25th Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Shershaah to Lakshya, relive Kargil's heroic tales with these cinematic gems

Every year on July 26, which marks Kargil Vijay Diwas, our country celebrates the real heroes of India who put their lives on the line in the Kargil War. Today, we are honouring 25 long years of bravery, which calls for a special celebration. Let us relive the heroic tales of Operation Vijay with these heart-touching cinematic gems from Bollywood: Movies based on the Kargil War

Shershaah (2021)

Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra fought till his last breath in the Kargil War. He was shot while dragging an injured soldier to safety. He was a brave leader and continues to be an inspiration till date. Sidharth Malhotra wonderfully portrayed Captain Vikram Batra onscreen in Shershaah, which is a must watch today

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Another hero who made the country proud at a very young age is Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. During the Kargil War, she was the only woman from the Indian Armed Forces to fly into war zones. She transported supplies to troops and evacuated the wounded soldiers. Janhvi Kapoor gave us a glimpse of Gunjan’s bravery in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Lakshya (2004)

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Lakshya is a fictional story based on the 1999 Kargil War. It follows the life of an irresponsible and aimless youngster played by Hrithik Roshan, who joins the Indian Army only because his friend was doing so. But over time he becomes focused and disciplined, later fighting in the Kargil War and emerging a true hero. The film, which motivated several young men to join the Army, completed 20 years last month

LOC: Kargil (2003)

This historical gem based on the Kargil War is one of the longest films in the world. It is packed with action, emotions and is based on true incidents which occured during the war. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, LOC: Kargil will tug at your heartstrings

Each of these films will once again make you salute the brave soldiers who fought in the Kargil War 25 years ago. After all, like we said in the beginning, they are the real heroes of our country.