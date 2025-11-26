Aditya Dhar denies Dhurandhar is based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma: If we do make a biopic on Mohit sir…

Dhurandhar's trailer drop recently has had the internet buzzing. The quest has been on to find the real-life connect, as the film is claimed to be inspired from actual events. One such rumoured link is of actor Ranveer Singh's character to Major Mohit Sharma, who had gone undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. Major Mohit Sharma (left) Still from Dhurandhar (right)

Also read: Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh's film sparks wild reaction from fans; Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna steal the show

However, now the captain of the ship, director Aditya Dhar himself has dispelled all such claims. In a reply to Madhur Sharma, Mohit's brother who tagged him and asked whether it is indeed him, Aditya wrote, “Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”

Major Mohit was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the highest peace time military decoration in India, after sacrificing his life in 2009 in a fight with terrorists in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir.