Alia Bhatt reminds Soni Razdan of Raha Kapoor as they cook Mac & Cheese, ends up breaking a whisk; watch

Apart from being an actor, a doting wife to Ranbir Kapoor and a loving mother to Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is also a fan favourite. Netizens adore her and can never get enough of the star. Which is why Alia’s YouTube channel is such a hit amongst fans. Well, after 10 long months, Alia dropped a brand new video today. Five years ago, the actor started a series called In Alia Bhatt’s Kitchen where we witnessed her take over the kitchen. In continuation, she shared an episode titled In My Mama's Kitchen today where Alia and her mother Soni Razdan cooked Mac & Cheese. Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan cook Mac & Cheese

Before they started cooking, Alia shared how she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have grown up eating and relishing some of Soni’s classic dishes, which the veteran actor cooks today for her granddaughter Raha. Well, all you need for this special recipe of Mac & Cheese is 350 ml milk, 90 gm grated cheese, 90 gm pasta, 2.5 tablespoons maida, 25 gm butter, salt and nutmeg. Alia and Soni begin by boiling the pasta. They add a teaspoon of salt and a dash of oil to it so it doesn't stick. As it boils, in a separate pan they add a dash of olive oil before putting butter and stirring it to make the sauce.

The next step is adding maida to this mixture and stirring till it's nice and moist. Alia and Soni then add milk to the flour and keep stirring to avoid lumps till it comes to a boil. You need a thick and smooth consistency. At this point, as Alia whisked it, she hilariously ended up breaking the tool. But her mother quickly replaced it with a spare. Next they added cheese, salt and a pinch of nutmeg to the sauce along with black pepper to taste. As Alia cutely blew on the spoon before tasting it, Soni joked that her daughter reminded her of Raha. Soni stated, “She (Raha) says food is hot all the time.”

The next step is to drain the pasta and keep some water aside for the sauce. Now add this pasta water to the sauce before mixing pasta in it and transfer to a dish. The final step is to sprinkle cheese on top and bake it. At the end of this fun video, Alia teased fans by revealing that she and her mother will now make Apple Crumble, which they will teach netizens how to make in the next video. Well, we can’t wait!