Exclusive: Imran Khan to move Bombay HC, challenge ‘illegal' Leave India notice

Actor Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court on October 16 to challenge a notice issued by the Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) directing him to leave India by October 28. Actor Imran Khan Pal will move the Bombay High Court against FRRO's Leave India notice

Imran Khan, whose official name is Imran Khan Pal, an American citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 and released later. He had participated in a protest.

The FRRO notice, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, alleges that Khan violated provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and directs him to leave India on or before October 28.

Confirming the legal challenge, Khan’s lawyers, Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal LLP, told Medha Shri Dahiya that they were preparing to approach the Bombay High Court on October 16 and seek an urgent hearing.