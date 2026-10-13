Exclusive| Naomi Ackie had to ‘audition hard’ to enter DC universe

And what awaits Batman fans in this one? She says, "It's an origin story so we are focusing on where he comes from. It's horror merged with his comic book character. Also, what he looks like in the end, the transformation is fascinating, it's a body horror film. Expect having more empathy than you normally would for the origin story of a villain and, a lot of heart, funny moments along with horror. The days Tom (Rhys Harries) would show up in prosthetics were fascinating. I would want to touch it but also not. I remember overhearing Tom and James (Watkins, director) discussing prosthetics because it's about misshaping your face and expressions show up differently." She describes the transformation as "fascinating yet scary."

BAFTA winning actor Naomi Ackie who has featured in films like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, will next be seen in DC's psychological thriller movie, Clayface. Clayface is a classic Batman villain. In an exclusive chat with HTCity she says, "Its DC and horror, two of my favourite genres coming together. The script was complex and heartfelt, elements I did not expect to be in the film. I just had to audition hard to get it." She describes her character scientist Dr. Caitlyn Corr as "ambitious, protective and data based" adding, "She builds a connection with someone that she thinks she can help but does not anticipate what that connection grows into."

Naomi who has also been to India multiple times in the recent past, first attended the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai. She says, "I visited Mumbai first; it was so beautiful with so much to see. I remember going for a drive and ending up at a market and I was overwhelmed with the number of people. Everything was so loud. A year later I ended up in Keralam and it was the opposite—so quiet. I've been to Keralam twice and I can't wait to go again. Keralam is one of my favourite places."

Having starred in some exciting projects through her career she says she is "satisfied and connect" adding "I just want to tell fun stories thar people connect to, I dont have the pressure of having to prove myself. It's a good place to be in."