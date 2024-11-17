I lost all my confidence: Arjun Kanungo after gaining 30kg post hip injury

If there's one thing Arjun Kanungo is as passionate about as his music, it's his dedication to physical well-being. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter recently opened up about an unexpected setback in his fitness journey: a hip injury last year in February, which he sustained after a fall in the Maldives while he was travelling with his wife model- actor Carla Dennis. Singer Arjun Kanungo weight about 117kgs, after going through kidney and hip injuries.

It led to intense physical therapy, compounded by his recovery from a kidney-related aliment. The result? A 30kg weight gain, pushing him to his heaviest- ever weight of 117kg and 31% body fat.

"I was the heaviest I've ever been in my life," recalls the singer 18 months after this incident, adding, "Looking at myself, I just lost all confidence. I couldn't face the camera or even go out. It felt like I'd lost a part of myself.”

Refusing surgery for his hip, Kanungo committed to six months of rigorous physiotherapy, a gruelling process that confined him to his bedroom with minimal physical activity. "Physiotherapy isn't for everyone. It's intense, and it took a toll on my mental and physical state," admits Kanungo, who was once a national- level basketball player and shooter.

Looking back, Kanungo, who now weighs 87kg with 8% body fat, feels the experience reshaped his outlook.

"It gave me a new perspective on life. I've become more humble and grateful for everything, especially how my body responds now. I'm finally happy with how I look and feel," he says, hinting that his renewed confidence might even influence his upcoming music.