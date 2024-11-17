Menu Explore
I lost all my confidence: Arjun Kanungo after gaining 30kg post hip injury

BySamarth Goyal
Nov 17, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Arjun Kanungo talks about overcoming, a kidney and a hip injury, losing 30kg after hitting 117kg. Now he feels grateful, confident, and inspired for new music.

If there's one thing Arjun Kanungo is as passionate about as his music, it's his dedication to physical well-being. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter recently opened up about an unexpected setback in his fitness journey: a hip injury last year in February, which he sustained after a fall in the Maldives while he was travelling with his wife model- actor Carla Dennis.

Singer Arjun Kanungo weight about 117kgs, after going through kidney and hip injuries.
It led to intense physical therapy, compounded by his recovery from a kidney-related aliment. The result? A 30kg weight gain, pushing him to his heaviest- ever weight of 117kg and 31% body fat.

"I was the heaviest I've ever been in my life," recalls the singer 18 months after this incident, adding, "Looking at myself, I just lost all confidence. I couldn't face the camera or even go out. It felt like I'd lost a part of myself.”

Refusing surgery for his hip, Kanungo committed to six months of rigorous physiotherapy, a gruelling process that confined him to his bedroom with minimal physical activity. "Physiotherapy isn't for everyone. It's intense, and it took a toll on my mental and physical state," admits Kanungo, who was once a national- level basketball player and shooter.

Looking back, Kanungo, who now weighs 87kg with 8% body fat, feels the experience reshaped his outlook.

"It gave me a new perspective on life. I've become more humble and grateful for everything, especially how my body responds now. I'm finally happy with how I look and feel," he says, hinting that his renewed confidence might even influence his upcoming music.

