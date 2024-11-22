Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Sara Ali Khan to Pashmina Roshan, a look at the actor’s rumoured colourful love life

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today. He already got his birthday gift earlier this month when his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shattered records at the box office. Fans got to witness the actor shine on the silver screen as the beloved Rooh Baba once again, while Kartik added another blockbuster hit to his filmography. Well, apart from his films, another reason why Kartik is often in the spotlight is his link-ups. Today, let’s revisit the handsome hunk’s rumoured colourful love life. Revisiting Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationships since he became an actor

Sara Ali Khan

Like many other Tinsel Town romances, Kartik and Sara’s love story also began on the manifestation couch of Karan Johar’s chat show. Sara announced that she wants to date Kartik and just months later in 2019 link-up rumours began after they were cast together in Love Aaj Kal (2020). Sadly, this romance was short-lived and they reportedly broke up even before the Imtiaz Ali film arrived in theatres. But till date, there are many Sartik fans manifesting a patch-up between the exes who are now good friends

Ananya Panday

Another actor who was rumoured to be dating Kartik is Ananya. The two became good friends while shooting for their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. But rumours of their romance surfaced much later. Kartik and Ananya neither confirmed nor denied the reports. But Karan did confirm the rumour on an episode of his chat show when Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey graced the notorious couch. Currently, Kartik and Ananya are just friends, who cordially greet each other on public events

Janhvi Kapoor

After Ananya, Kartik apparently dated another star kid. Rumours of his brief relationship with Janhvi began while they were filming KJo’s much talked about project Dostana 2. The film was shelved and soon the actors unfollowed each other on social media, giving rise to speculation about a nasty break up. Janhvi has now moved on and is back together with her ex boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. They recently celebrated Diwali together with the Kapoor family. Netizens are convinced that they will soon tie the knot

Pashmina Roshan

Back in 2022, rumours began doing the rounds about Kartik finding love again. It was suggested that he was dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. These rumours became even more believable when Kartik’s sister Kritika Tiwari shared a snap with Pashmina on social media. However, the actors soon parted ways because things didn’t work out between them. Apparently Kartik was focusing on his career and didn’t have time for a relationship back then

Tara Sutaria

Last year, another rumour surfaced on the internet when Kartik and Tara were snapped together by the paparazzi after a dinner date. They shared a warm embrace before saying goodbye and leaving the venue in separate cars. The two even partied together on Tara’s birthday, further leaving tongues wagging. But these rumours ended soon after they began, making the link-up less believable

So what is Kartik’s current relationship status? During Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions, his co-star Vidya Balan revealed that he was constantly on the phone during shoot. Vidya tried to find out more about these phone calls but only heard Kartik say ‘me too, me too’ on the phone. Well, we don’t know who this mystery girl is in Kartik’s life, but like fans and Vidya, we hope the birthday boy spills the beans soon.