Navratri 2026 | The air changes and the festive mode turns on: Actor Harshita Gaur on fasting and celebrations

Navratri is here, and actor Harshita Gaur is ready to embrace the ‘nine days of power.’ For her, the festival represents a deep connection to the deity and the divine. “The festival, for me, is the whole essence of Durga Maa and feminine energy,” she says." Actor Harshita Gaur

The first day of Navratri is purely about aesthetics for Harshita Gaur. 'I get very excited about all these things. I always follow the festive colour code beginning from day one. The first day starts with the big puja and wearing the assigned colour for the day; that’s how it should be, I feel."

Regarding the ritual of fasting, Harshita shares how the atmosphere itself dictates her mood: “As Navratri begins, the air changes and the festive mode turns on. Apne aap hi aap khush rehne lagte ho—it’s a beautiful emotion. I fast on the first and last day and other than that I feel incomplete if I don’t observe the rituals throughout.”

The actor shares that the highlight of her festival, however, remains Ashtami (the eighth day). “Ashtami remains my favourite; since I was a child, I have always related to this day in particular. Celebrating Ashtami with Chole, Puri, and Halwa—I think that makes it my most cherished. While fasting, I love to keep it classic with Sabudana Khichdi and Tikki; muh mein paani aa jata hain, (laughs).”

Growing up in a Bengali society in Delhi, her fondest memories of Navratri are tied to neighbourhood celebrations and gatherings. “Those nine days were just full of fun, a lot of activities, competitions, and dancing in the evening; everybody used to look forward to my dance.”

“I’m very happy that I got to do Vindhya Vasani, a song on Durga Maa for Mirzapur The Movie. It was a delight and a blessing in disguise,” she shares. As a trained Kathak dancer, the song brought out a unique energy and a connection with the Goddess she felt perfectly channelled in her performance.

For her an ideal Navratri evening, whether it’s a Garba night out or a quiet puja, she admits, “I am more towards Puja. But I have been part of Garba and Dandiya all throughout my growing up years, and still, whenever I get time from work, I love being part of Garba night outs with industry friends for sure.”

On the work front with the recent success of Mirzapur: The Movie and Waiting behind her, she is looking forward to what’s next in her career. “I feel like I’m in a space where, as an actor, I want to explore more. Soon, you will see me in a horror show, Anarth, due early next year. And with Mata Rani’s blessing, I am keeping my fingers crossed for more great opportunities to come my way.”

Rapid-Fire

One word that describes Navratri for you? Feminine power is what I describe Navratri as.

​Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu ki Puri? Oh tough, Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu ki Puri? I think I would say Sabudana Khichdi.

​Garba steps: Expert level or energetic amateur? Oh, 100% energetic, amateur. Garba steps, I think after a point, it’s fine. Just the energy for me, I think is more exciting than being that expert level garba dancer.

Ultra-traditional ghagra or a modern Indo-western spin?

Traditional ghagra-choli