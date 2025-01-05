Preview 2025| Vicky Kaushal-Laxman Utekar to Varun Dhawan-Shashank Khaitan: Actor-director reunions happening this year

The year 2025 has just began and is brimming with possibilities with many successful actor-director duos reuniting on screen. Here are 9 such pairs that are ready for a comeback outing together. Actor-director reunions in 2025

Rajkumar Santoshi- Sunny Deol

The iconic duo of the ‘90s that gave the National award-winning performance of Deol in Damini (1993), apart from films like Ghayal (1991) and Ghatak: Lethal (1996), is reuniting after almost 30 years. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol had a tiff in between, but moving on from that, they are coming back together for Lahore 1947, which is being backed by Aamir Khan.

Laxman Utekar- Vicky Kaushal

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2023 was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the actor-director duo of Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar again teamed up for the historical film Chhaava. The film was earlier supposed to release in December 2024 but was later pushed to February this year.

Subhash Kapoor- Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi

After directing Arshad Warsi in the 2013 hit social comedy Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar in the sequel to it in 2017, Subhash Kapoor is now bringing both the actors together for the franchise’s third part Jolly LLB 3. The film will reportedly feature the arc of Kumar vs Warsi and is expected to release in the first quarter of this year.

Shashank Khaitan- Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Shashank Khaitan gave Varun Dhawan the successful Dulhania franchise, and he also directed Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak. Now, he is bringing both of them together in a romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The shoot of the film started in 2024 and is expected to release in April 2025.

Raj Kumar Gupta- Ajay Devgn

Raj Kumar Gupta and Ajay Devgn gave the successful 2018 film Raid, which told the story of an IRS officer who uncovers corruption in his area. The duo is now carrying forward the legacy of the film with its sequel, Raid 2, scheduled to release on May 1, 2025.

Tarun Mansukhani- Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan starred in Tarun Mansukhani’s debut directorial Dostana (2008). Now 17 years later, the duo is reuniting for the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise that boasts an ensemble cast, headed by the OGs of the franchise, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The film arrives in theatres in June 2025.

Vivek Agnihotri- Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakbraborty

Vivek Agnihotri directed the veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the National Award-winning film The Kashmir Files (2022). It emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes in Hindi cinema. And the trio is now returning for The Delhi Files which is expected to release in the second half of the year.

Vishal Bhardwaj- Shahid Kapoor

Vishal Bhardwaj gave Shahid Kapoor films that changed the trajectory of his career—Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). The duo is now coming back together after over a decade for a yet-untitled film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Anurag Basu- Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Anurag Basu directed Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the 2020 anthology Ludo, and he reunited with them for another anthology, Metro... In Dino. A sequel to his 2007 film Life In A... Metro, the film has gone through several release date changes but is now slated to arrive this year.