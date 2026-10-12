Saif Ali Khan is now finally on Instagram; check out his first official post: ‘Pataudi Library…’
Actor Saif Ali Khan has joined Instagram with an official account, ending years without a public social media presence.
Saif Ali Khan officially joined Instagram on Monday, ending years of staying away from public social media. The actor, who has largely kept his personal life away from the online world, has made his debut on the social media platform with an official account.
Saif, married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has often featured on his wife's social media profiles but has not maintained a public account of his own until now.The first person he began following, of course, is Kareena herself, who has followed him back. Check out his first post:
In a 2024 interview with HT City, Saif had spoken about having a private Instagram account that he occasionally used to browse content. However, he had also admitted that social media could be addictive, explaining his reluctance to maintain a public presence online.
“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it," he had said then.
He had added, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet.”
On the professional front, Saif was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also starred Akshay Kumar. The film marked the actors' reunion after 17 years and released in theatres in September to a tepid response.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More