Sayani Gupta on joining Delhi Crime 3: I love the way women tell their stories

For actor Sayani Gupta, majority of her filmography consists of projects where she has worked with more female actors. And now, she is adding another to that list as she is teaming up with actors Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi and Rasika Dugal in Delhi Crime 3. Sayani Gupta

Reflecting on her experience of working with them, Sayani says, “It was great. I've always worked with a lot of women, and actually I have worked with more women directors in my career. So, I've always liked the way women tend to tell their stories.”

The actor adds, “Delhi Crime is such a fabulous legacy show, they command that kind of respect. I've only heard everyone say amazing things about the show. As for the women, Rasika is an old friend and Shefali and Huma are fabulous actors. As an actor, it's a pleasure to do a scene with good actors. All these three women are amazing actors and also solid human beings. I have had a great time on Delhi Crime as even our director Tanuj Chopra, lets his actors be and gives them so much space to shine and do their own thing. He really trusts his actors.”

While she has had a show like Four More Shots Please!, which has had a legacy of its own, does she feel the pressure of entering another legacy show like Delhi Crime midway? “I don't think as actors you can feel pressure. You are hired to do a job because the makers think you are capable enough, so you just go and do your thing, and try and have fun. You shouldn’t take any pressure because nobody can do their job well if there's too much pressure,” she responds.

As for Four More Shots Please!, the actor informs that she is currently shooting for its next season. “We are shooting everyday, and it’s exhausting. It’s a lot of travel for us back and forth, but with all these girls (actors Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J), it’s a lot of fun too,” she ends.