Shiv Thakare: Whatever I am today is because of Ganpati Bappa

Shiv Thakare is soaking in the ongoing Ganpati celebrations. And the actor’s happiness grew manifold because he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in his hometown, Amravati (Maharashtra), followed by his mother birthday on September 7 and his own birthday on September 9. Shiv Thakare says he has a lot of gratitude for the blessings in his life.

This time of the year is special for Thakare, as his family has been celebrating the festival for many years. “I make sure I am home for the first day and last day of the Ganpati celebrations. Even if I have some work commitments, I turn them down to be there for Bappa’s swaagat and visarjan."

Shiv says he has a lot of gratitude for the blessings in his life. He adds, “I believe I am getting work because of Bappa and I want to be there for his seva. Whatever I am today is because of Bappa. Mehnat sab karte hain, par sab safal nahin hote. Luck bhi important hai and mera luck Bappa hain.”

For him, a few things are above all else, he says. "Mere liye pehle meri aai hain, aur phir Bappa. Jab bhi main kuch dil ki baat bolta hoon, toh woh sun lete hain,” says the TV personality and Bigg Boss Marathi winner.

Shivsays that his family starts prepping for the Ganpati celebrations a month in advance, as it’s an annual ritual, and a lot of guests visit for darshan. “I got my living room and the area outside painted for the festival. My naani and mum make everything at home, including the food served to the guests. We also make garlands for Bappa at home,” he says.