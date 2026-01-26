Republic Day 2026: Face-paint the day away with this natural, skin-safe paint recipe for kids

Today, India celebrates it's 77th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu presides over the festivities at Delhi's Kartavya Path. Joining her as chief guests are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

While the military might and coordinated fleets and marches are wondrous enough for the growing brains of India's pint-sized demographic, nothing really adds literal colour to the day like some messy face painting!

This non-toxic and all-natural DIY paint recipe comes together in minutes, and doesn't threaten kids' delicate skin barriers. Follow the quick recipe below.

Natural face paint Ingredients: Cornstarch (preferably non-GMO) or arrowroot powder - 1.5tsp, kaolin white clay - 1/4tsp, honey - 2tsps, water - 1/2tsp, natural food colouring

Method: #1 The cornstarch or arrowroot and the kaolin clay (or any powdered clay mask that you deem fit for your own face) go together in a bowl, followed by the honey and water. Mix well. This is the base.

#2 Separate the base into the several small cups depending on the number of colours you plan on making.

#3 Add a few drops of the natural food colouring and mix till each cup has reached the intensity you desire.

#4 The recommendation is to lay on the paint thick on the face, allowing at least 20 to 30 minutes for it to set. Finish up by brushing the face paint with a smidge of the cornstarch or arrowroot powder you used.

(recipe from Mommypotamus)

Think of these paints as more like a thick gloss than watery colours. If you believe the kaolin clay is making the paint super thick and tough to lay on with a brush, add a dollop of some non-toxic lotion to the mix to loosen the pigment.

While cultivating your patriotism is a deeply personal journey, the seed for it necessarily needs to be sown early. We wish you and your kids a very joyous Republic Day!