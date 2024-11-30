Boost collagen production to keep your skin smooth and plump through the winters with this DIY moringa face pack

Anybody vested in the beauty circuit knows the crucial role collagen plays in making our skin looking young and plump. But the thing about collagen is, that after a point, its production needs to be stimulated and supplemented. One of the early woes of getting on in years, that's all! Winters in particular, can be a trying time for the skin, as the cold temperatures and harsh atmosphere leads to more moisture loss which has its own set of domino effects. This moringa face pack has the potential to keep your collagen woes at bae: Get the recipe!(Photo: Tencha, reNature)

But fret not. You will be happy to know that the moringa bunch in your fridge is good, not just for your insides, but what's on top as well. If you didn't already know, moringa is a great base on which to build a DIY face pack. Based on the ingredients you use, you can target multiple concerns but moringa in itself is a positive agent when it comes to stimulating collagen production. As per a National Institute of Health report, moringa oleifera leaves are a source of natural sulfur, a compound which is crucial to build up the proteins that make up collagen and keratin, thereby making the winter wonder food a top pick for skin health, both from the inside as well as the outside. Well then what are you waiting for?

The first step to any of your DIY moringa face packs, will be to toast and grind the moringa leaves to make your own powder. It may feel easier to just buy a box off the many online stores selling it, but why go for packaged convenience when you can just as easily keep it all-natural?

Your next step would be to try and understand what additional concerns you are trying to target. Is your skin dry? Does it need more moisture? Have things been looking dull off-late when you catch yourself in the mirror? Yoghurt, honey and aloe vera for dryness and turmeric and milk for dullness make for quick and simple additions to your powder.

Simply mix your choice of ingredients together and apply in a uniform layer. Once dry, take off with lukewarm water.

Happy face packing!