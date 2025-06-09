Bengaluru stampede: Here's a survival guide to safeguard yourself from getting stuck in a tragedy
After recent tragedy in Bengaluru, and earlier in Delhi, crowd safety experts share how safeguard oneself when facing a stampede like situation. Read on…
There’s something deeply unsettling about lives being lost in moments meant for celebration or routine. Whether it was the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations or the chaos at the New Delhi Railway Station earlier this year — both were everyday public gatherings that turned unexpectedly dangerous. These incidents left behind fear, injuries and unanswered questions. So what can you do to protect yourself if a crowd suddenly spirals out of control? We speak to event organisers, security experts and professionals who’ve worked on the ground managing large-scale gatherings to understand how to stay safe when panic strikes.
Stay Aware, Stay Alive
“Awareness is your best defence,” says Major Gurpreet Singh (Retd), who runs a security services company and has led safety protocols at several major public events. “People often get caught up in the moment and stop paying attention to their surroundings. But if you notice the crowd suddenly getting denser or moving faster, that’s your cue to be alert. And if you’re with friends or family, remember — you can’t help them unless you secure yourself first,” he adds.
Don’t Panic, Protect Your Chest
Pritam Sharma, founder of an event company that manages large gatherings across Delhi-NCR, shares a practical tip: “If you’re caught in a packed crowd, cross your arms over your chest like a boxer. It protects your lungs and helps you breathe. And rather than fighting the push, move with the crowd’s flow to avoid falling.” He also warns against standing too close to walls or railings: “They might feel like support, but they can trap you. And if you fall, Try getting up by rolling onto your hands and knees and pushing up with your legs.”