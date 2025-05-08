Emergency kit: Don’t panic, pack it right in the wake of war – What to stock, what to not?

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, civil defense drills are being conducted across the nation to prepare citizens and it's usual for one to wonder how to prepare one's household to buy and stock essentials in the eventuality of a complete blackout or even a war. Pickling is an efficient way to prolong the shelf life of perishable items, which can then be part of your emergency bag/kit in the wake of a war. (Photos & Illustration: Adobe Stock)

Here's a practical guide on how you can stock up on necessities:

How to prepare an emergency kit?

Food and Water:

Keep non-perishable foods such as canned goods, dried fruits, nuts, and other long-lasting edible items. Canning, drying, or pickling helps in storing food for longer period.

Store a sufficient supply of bottled water or consider using water purification tablets or a filter.

Keep high energy food products like gram flour, channa (gram), oats that can be stored dry and do not need much cooking.

“In case of a blackout, we must all abide by the guidelines that the government has issued and avoid using mobile phones. But if phone’s flashlight needs to be used in necessary situations, like going to the washroom, then power bank can be helpful to keep the phones charged.” - Gian Chand, a senior design engineer with a security company

First Aid/Medical supplies:

Include bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and other essential medications.

Ensure you have enough of any necessary prescription medications.

Consider a kit with items for treating minor injuries and illnesses. Personal Hygiene

Items like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and other toiletries are useful for maintaining hygiene and must not be missed out while making the shopping list for emergency kit. For additional supplies, you can consider:

Have sufficient flashlights and batteries to provide light in case of power outages.

To stay informed about the situation, use a battery-powered radio.

Consider keeping tools like a wrench, pliers, and a hammer, handy for minor repairs

Cash can come in handy in case digital payments do not work. Also, one must keep important documents together.

Inputs by LT Col JS Sodhi (Retd)

