Have a pawsome Howl-o-ween with these pet parties today!

Foam, fashion and furry fun

Think Halloween costumes, a pet runway and a whole lot of foam! Dogs and their humans can compete for best-dressed titles before heading to a pet-friendly foam party. The organisers say the foam is non-toxic and designed for dogs. There are also life-sized board games with giant dice, gourmet pet treats, stalls offering pet-related services and a birthday celebration for Maximus, the organiser’s beagle. “We are all about creating a family-like experience, a community which feels connected,” says Arpit Kapur, founder of Doggy Bazaar.