Holi in Delhi is a different vibe, says Mumbaikar, Bollywood actor Preeti Jhangiani

SRK’S Pro Tip

The song Soni Soni (Mohabbatein, 2000) is still a Holi fave. And memories of shooting rush back to her as she opens a packet of gulaal. “There’s a line, ‘Iss dil ko humne nahin, humein dil ne roka hai’ that I was lip-syncing. I wasn’t getting the shot right. Then, Shah Rukh (Khan, actor) told me, ‘The camera catches every lie... You must sing the song’. His advice meant, do everything wholeheartedly. As soon as I followed it and sang my heart out, the shot was okayed.”