    Holi in Delhi is a different vibe, says Mumbaikar, Bollywood actor Preeti Jhangiani

    Actor Preeti Jhangiani aka one of the OG Mohabbatein girls, celebrates Holi in Delhi with HT City and recalls an acting pro tip from Shah Rukh Khan! Read on…

    Published on: Mar 04, 2026 11:14 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Come Holi and mumbaikar Preeti Jhangiani, who is married to Delhiite, actor Parvinn Dabass, loves to create a riot of colours! As she gets candid about her connect with the Capital, here's how she indulges in #DilliWaliHoli with HT City at Asita Park.

    In a special shoot with HT City, actor Preeti Jhangiani soaks in the festive fervour while drenched in colours at Asita Park. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Mumbai vs Delhi: Holi-day edit

    Mesmerised by the charm of the festival, she gushes: “Holi in Delhi is just a completely different vibe... In Mumbai we celebrate for just one day, but in Delhi, it’s a whole three-day festival. I’ve never celebrated here, but having a Delhi-style Holi in its full charm is on my bucket list now!

    The actor recounts at her time on the sets of the film Mohabbatein, where she shot the popular Soni Soni song themed on Holi, with actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    SRK’S Pro Tip

    The song Soni Soni (Mohabbatein, 2000) is still a Holi fave. And memories of shooting rush back to her as she opens a packet of gulaal. “There’s a line, ‘Iss dil ko humne nahin, humein dil ne roka hai’ that I was lip-syncing. I wasn’t getting the shot right. Then, Shah Rukh (Khan, actor) told me, ‘The camera catches every lie... You must sing the song’. His advice meant, do everything wholeheartedly. As soon as I followed it and sang my heart out, the shot was okayed.”

    Preeti Jhangiani confesses that Delhi remains her favourite when it comes to comparing the food of Mumbai and Delhi, and admits her low resistance towards the Capital's iconic chaat and kebabs. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    ‘Delhi food is incomparable’

    The Mumbaikar started exploring the Capital when she began dating her now-husband, actor Parvinn Dabass. “Like all Mumbaikars, I didn’t like Delhi at all, but later realised it is actually fun! The vibe, restaurants, food are incomparable. Everyone will hate me for this, but the golgappas, dahi chaats, mutton galouti and chicken kebabs are just amazing here.

    Preeti spent time soaking in the calm and greenery at Asita Park.
    A play of Nature

    Drenched in the Holi spirit at Asita Park, she says, “The weather right now is perfect to enjoy Holi... Delhi is really, really beautiful. We don’t have such open spaces in Mumbai. Greenery is something we really need to improve on in our city.

