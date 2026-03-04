Holi in Delhi is a different vibe, says Mumbaikar, Bollywood actor Preeti Jhangiani
Actor Preeti Jhangiani aka one of the OG Mohabbatein girls, celebrates Holi in Delhi with HT City and recalls an acting pro tip from Shah Rukh Khan! Read on…
Come Holi and mumbaikar Preeti Jhangiani, who is married to Delhiite, actor Parvinn Dabass, loves to create a riot of colours! As she gets candid about her connect with the Capital, here's how she indulges in #DilliWaliHoli with HT City at Asita Park.
Mumbai vs Delhi: Holi-day edit
Mesmerised by the charm of the festival, she gushes: “Holi in Delhi is just a completely different vibe... In Mumbai we celebrate for just one day, but in Delhi, it’s a whole three-day festival. I’ve never celebrated here, but having a Delhi-style Holi in its full charm is on my bucket list now!
SRK’S Pro Tip
The song Soni Soni (Mohabbatein, 2000) is still a Holi fave. And memories of shooting rush back to her as she opens a packet of gulaal. “There’s a line, ‘Iss dil ko humne nahin, humein dil ne roka hai’ that I was lip-syncing. I wasn’t getting the shot right. Then, Shah Rukh (Khan, actor) told me, ‘The camera catches every lie... You must sing the song’. His advice meant, do everything wholeheartedly. As soon as I followed it and sang my heart out, the shot was okayed.”
‘Delhi food is incomparable’
The Mumbaikar started exploring the Capital when she began dating her now-husband, actor Parvinn Dabass. “Like all Mumbaikars, I didn’t like Delhi at all, but later realised it is actually fun! The vibe, restaurants, food are incomparable. Everyone will hate me for this, but the golgappas, dahi chaats, mutton galouti and chicken kebabs are just amazing here.
A play of Nature
Drenched in the Holi spirit at Asita Park, she says, “The weather right now is perfect to enjoy Holi... Delhi is really, really beautiful. We don’t have such open spaces in Mumbai. Greenery is something we really need to improve on in our city.
