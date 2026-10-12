HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2026
Where: Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg Area
When: October 11 to 20
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: ₹500- ₹2,000 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Phantasms – Artworks by Thamshangpha ‘Merci’ Maku (Curators: Anna Sireiliu Charenamei & Sohorpem Kazingmei)
Where: Anant Art Gallery, B-5/3, Safdarjung Enclave
When: September 10 to October 31
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: RIS-IHC Maritime Lecture Series | Connectivity Through Maritime Corridors: Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainties – Panelists: Arnab Bandyopadhyay, Pranav Kumar, Mohammad Jamshed & Dr Prabir De
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PowerHour
What: Fall Polo Season 2026
Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment
When: October 12 to 18
Timing: 2pm onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Cloud Pottery
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 12
Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Contemporary World Crisis: Where do we go from here?
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 12
Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Great Tarini Sale
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 10 to 13
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction