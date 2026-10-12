HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg Area

When: October 11 to 20

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: ₹500- ₹2,000 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Where: Anant Art Gallery, B-5/3, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 10 to October 31

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment

When: October 12 to 18

Timing: 2pm onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 12

Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm

Entry: ₹699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Contemporary World Crisis: Where do we go from here?