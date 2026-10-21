HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday
Entry: ₹50 (Available at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh – Classical Music and Dance Performances Ft. Dr Niveditha Arun (Veena) accompanied by Ratul S Kumar (Mridangam); followed by recital Swarn Vijh (Hindustani Classical Vocal), accompanied by Akhar Hassan (Tabla) & Lalit Sisodiya (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: When Wilderness Dreams – Artworks by Jhulan Bai Baiga and Pisadu Ram Mandavi (Curator: Anubhav Nath)
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli
When: October 11 to November 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket or Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Create Your Diwali Art Hamper
Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II