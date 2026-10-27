HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Nizami Brothers Live Gram it: Artists set up their easels on the lush lawns of Lodhi Garden, to capture the historic monument under clear skies. The gentle breeze amid sunshine in Delhi's autumn is encouraging residents to explore activities outdoors though the AQI remains to be a cause of concern. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: October 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Ramleela: Ram Janam to Ram Rajyabhishek – Musical Storytelling Ft. Shiv Dutt Pant

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Capturing the Multiverse: Parallel States of Matter and Perception – Artworks by Sarika Dandona (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 27 to November 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Role of BRICS in the Emerging World Order

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

When: October 28

Timing: 10am, 11.15am, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm & 6pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 28

Timing: 12pm, 2pm & 3pm

Entry: ₹849 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Allow Me! Ft. Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club of India, (Opposite Reserve Bank), Rafi Marg

When: October 27 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

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