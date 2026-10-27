HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Nizami Brothers Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: October 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Ramleela: Ram Janam to Ram Rajyabhishek – Musical Storytelling Ft. Shiv Dutt Pant
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Capturing the Multiverse: Parallel States of Matter and Perception – Artworks by Sarika Dandona (Curator: Georgina Maddox)
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 27 to November 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Role of BRICS in the Emerging World Order
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show
Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash
When: October 28
Timing: 10am, 11.15am, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
When: October 28
Timing: 12pm, 2pm & 3pm
Entry: ₹849 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Allow Me! Ft. Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club of India, (Opposite Reserve Bank), Rafi Marg
When: October 27 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction