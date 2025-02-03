Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 09:52 PM IST

Tuesday, Feb 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 4 February 2025
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 4 February 2025

What: Samvega: Aesthetics Shocks

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 4 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dastaan-e-Kathak 2025: Dance of Silence

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: February 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: 27th Vasantotsava 2025 | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Sure Fire

Where: Lecture Theatre, Department of Art History and Art Appreciation, Faculty of Fine Arts, Jamia Millia Islamia

When: February 4

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jamia Millia Islamia (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Uttararamcharit

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: February 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Under Construction ft Onkar Yadav

Where: Light Room, Second Floor, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: February 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

