HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 February 2025
Tuesday, Feb 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Samvega: Aesthetics Shocks
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 4 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastaan-e-Kathak 2025: Dance of Silence
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: 27th Vasantotsava 2025 | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Sure Fire
Where: Lecture Theatre, Department of Art History and Art Appreciation, Faculty of Fine Arts, Jamia Millia Islamia
When: February 4
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jamia Millia Islamia (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Uttararamcharit
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: February 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction ft Onkar Yadav
Where: Light Room, Second Floor, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: February 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)