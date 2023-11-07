HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7
The day of November 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Diwali is just around the corner and while the markets and most venues at Delhi are lit up, here's where all you can go to brighten up your Tuesday evening:
#ArtAttack
What: Mirror/Maze - Echoes of Song, Space and Spectre
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, No 145, Saket District Centre
When: October 27 to December 25
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: 15th Sangeet Samaroh 2023
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 7
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bvbdelhi.org
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Crackers ft Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor and Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 6
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: [Un]promised
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 7
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free