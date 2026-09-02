HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Architecture Matters Act of Space – XIII: Design as Resistance – Speakers: Archana Shastri and Neelkanth Chhaya
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show
Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash
When: September 2
Timing: 12.50pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Rang Mela – Artworks by Anup Shrivastava
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 2 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nizami Brothers Live – Sufi Night
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: September 2
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Knife Painting
Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 2
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 2
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Sharad Shilpotsav 2.0: Autumn Celebration of India's Handcrafted Heritage
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: September 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
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