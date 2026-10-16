I know I am healthy: Gurugrammer responds to trolls over viral 9 to 5 office eating Reels

Gurugram-based IT professional and content creator Neeraj Bhatia (@bhatia.diaries) has become the talk of social media with his Reels titled ‘What I eat at my 9-5 job’. Armed with a stack of stainless steel tiffins and capturing himself eating multiple meals at different times of the day, one of his recent videos has crossed 20.8M views and received 33.3K comments. Content creator Neeraj Bhatia (@bhatia.diaries) is going viral with one of his recent videos crossing 20.8M views.

This specific viral video shows all that he consumed in one day, from 9am to 5pm, which included paneer paranthas, macaroni, black chana, fruits, supplements, a heavy lunch comprising dal-chawal, green tea, and even street foods like golgappe and samosa. Such was the explosion of his Reel that from Instagram, its popularity spread over to X, where a user posted one of his videos commenting: “Bhai office kaam karne gya hai ya bas khaane?” This has sparked a debate over his eating habits and work ethics.

Unbothered by the backlash, Bhatia tells us, “I get my tests done, I exercise, and I know I am healthy. If someone is trolling me for my eating habits, I choose to ignore it because I know my health better than those who comment on my Reels. I am from a Punjabi household and I follow my normal eating habits, which is not very unusual. The only difference is I capture it and put it online.”

“All of the food I eat is mostly homemade, so I am not really promoting unhealthy eating,” says Bhatia, addressing talks of promoting unhealthy eating habits and work-ethic concerns. “As far as wasting time at work is concerned, I know how to manage my work with my hobby. Just recently my colleagues were telling me that I should make more content, and they are loving that I am following a passion,” he adds.

Talk about how it all started, and the new-found attention that he is receiving, Bhatia says, “I started posting a month back after seeing my brother do it, and instantly went viral. Initially, the trolls got to me, but my friends, co-workers and family have been encouraging me to post even more.”

Expert take:

Weighing in on how health it is to eat non-stop at a desk job, Delhi-based nutritionist and wellness expert Dr Pooja Sharma explains, “It is hard to judge the eating habits of a person through an online Reel. But, if he has activities and physical workouts in his life then how many calories one can intake is subjective. Also, if one is having homemade food and mostly non-sugary foods or fried foods etc, then that should not be harming them much. But, yes, portion sizes are important to quantify as it all depends on one’s lifestyle.”