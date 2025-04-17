Women sing bhajans, perform kirtan inside Delhi Metro coach until CRPF steps in; watch the viral video

The Delhi Metro has once again become the scene for hot, new content. Be it vloggers reviewing the seamless transportation, commuters fighting with each other, influencers dancing, or even PDA — the metro has it all! The group of women carried dholkis, manjiras, and red scarved with religious motifs

Recently, the spirit moved one passenger so much that he broke into an impromptu song-dance session of Radhe Radhe! Even as some bewildered passengers looked (and recorded), he continued until the train reached his station, when he promptly and nonchalantly disembarked.

Now, similar sentiments seem to have taken over a bunch of women who performed a full-fledged kirtan inside a coach of a moving Metro, dholkis and manjiras in tow!

Watch the viral video

The video has gone viral across social media platforms, with over 2.6 million views, 91.3k likes, and over 8,000 comments on Instagram alone.

While the women can be seen singing the bhajans with full gusto, what really stood out to social media users was the accompanying percussions as well as the scarves and dupattas with religious motifs. Several also pointed out that this wasn't an impromptu display of religious and spiritual fervour, but a planned activity.

The mandli does stop, however, when a CRPF personnel member intervenes. The video shows clearly the personnel reprimanding and asking them to stop. The group apologises, promising not to break the rules of the metro again.

What rules did they break?

If you're a daily or even frequent traveller in the Metro, you'd be familiar with the many announcements that are made, discouraging commuters from engaging in behaviours that might inconvenience other commuters, or hinder the peace inside the coach.

Some of the rules that this troupe broke include:

Sitting on the floor of the coach, the fine for which is ₹ 200. In rare cases, commuters are also asked to disembark from that train and board a different one.

200. In rare cases, commuters are also asked to disembark from that train and board a different one. Playing music on speakers or making a noise inside the Metro. The staff is authorised to issue a fine to violators of up to ₹ 500.

500. Making videos or Reels inside the moving train. Not only can offenders be issued a fine of up to ₹ 500, but their ticket fare can also be forfeited, and they can be removed from the train by the authorities.

Social media reacts

Social media users, like always, had plenty to say about this new antic from the metro, with the resounding sentiment being, “Delhi Metro mein aapka swagat hai!” “30 rupay ki ticket me concert dekh liya,” one remarked humorously, as another jokingly lamented, “Why don't I ever catch such Metros?” Another user called it a vibe, writing, “I would take a metro if this is the vibe.”

And as always, the parallels between Delhi and Mumbai poured in as some users commented, “ye log metro ko local train banake hi maane.”

Others lauded the authorities for stepping up and taking action. “Ye sahi kiya CISF,” wrote one user. Another commented, “W for the security.” “Salute police officer,” another said.

What's your take on this issue?

