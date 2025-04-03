Watch: Passenger breaks into impromptu dance while singing ‘Radhe Radhe’ inside Delhi Metro; video viral

The Delhi Metro has been running for the past 22 years — a lifeline for the lakhs of people who traverse the landscapes of this city day in and day out. With daily commutes forming a major part of each passenger's day, there is no dearth of content (physical or online) that emerges from within the Metro's coaches. The Delhi Metro dancing man could be seen breaking into an impromptu song and dance (Screengrabs: Reddit)

From dancing reels, vloggers reviews, shooting inside the coaches, and even fights — the Delhi metro has seen it all! Adding to this very illustrious list is one particular passenger, dubbed the dancing Delhi Metro man by the internet, who for a change actually has won the internet's approval.

Watch the Dancing Delhi Metro Man

A 33-second clip posted on the Delhi subreddit bears the caption, “You don't need any subscription to binge watch in Delhi Metro.”

The said Dancing Delhi Metro man can be seen standing near the gate of the moving Metro on the Red Line, presumably waiting for his station to deboard. Soon enough, he can be seen breaking into a spontaneous chorus of ‘Radhe Radhe’ accompanied by some killer dance moves, enough to make your neighbourhood Mata ki Chowki mandli envious!

This impromptu performance left most onlookers and co-passengers stunned, even as others can be seen pulling out their phones to record the endearing show.

Internet says instant mood booster

Most users on the internet were impressed with the carefree manner in which this passenger embraced the holy spirit. One user commented, “call them anything, but mood fresh krdete h ese log”.

Another user pointed out how there's always room for more entertainment when commuting: “I witness metro drama almost everyday, it's always so interesting that I'm forced to keep my phone away.”

Some social media users even lamented how they never get to witness this live action from the front row! “Why have I never witnessed anything like this? Why does my metro travel always monotonous?” wrote one, and another commented, “This never happens when I travel!”

One non-Delhiite even went so far as to say that the Reels and videos she watches on social media make her want to visit the Capital more frequently: “Y'all really be hyping Delhi metro, aaj tak rishtedaaro se milne delhi aati thi, next time metro waalo ko spectate karne aungi.”

And as always, some sage advice from the Internet's goldmine of endless gyaan: “Happiness look like this not getting the thickest pay check at the end of the month but actually building your inner happiness and keeping a smile on my face, I was like this once but life need to have competition and you can't easily settle for less.”

What would you do if, at the end of a day, your coach was serenaded by the likes of him? Yay or nay?

For more, follow @htcity.delhijuction