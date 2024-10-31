Diwali special | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Pankaj Bhadouria and Mohsin Qureshi share flavour of love
To celebrate the festival of lights and make it tastier, we got chefs to divulge their Diwali special recipes for our readers.
Rituals, lights, sweets, gifts, crackers, and dressing too. That’s Diwali. But an integral part of the celebrations is also food. Special vegetarian delicacies are prepared, along with food prepared on such occasions.
Nothing beats the feeling and taste of home-cooked food, feels chef Mohsin Qureshi. “The love and the feeling with which food is prepared at home is beyond comparison. Cooking for a festival brings its own flavour and the bhaav adds magic to it. Ingredients and cooking techniques surely count but tyohaar ke khane ki baat to kuch alag hi hoti hai,” he adds.
Ragi Chakli by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients:
Finger millet (ragi) flour ¾ cup
Butter 2 tbsps
Salt to taste
Cumin seeds 1 tsp
Fine semolina ¾ cup
Oil 1 tbsp for greasing + for deep frying
Method:
Heat a nonstick pan. Add 1½ cups water and once it comes to a boil, add butter, cumin seeds and allow the butter to melt.
Add semolina and finger millet flour and mix well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.
Transfer the mixture in a parat and add 1 tbsp oil and knead well to form a smooth dough.
Grease a chakli press and transfer the mixture in it which is fitted with chakli attachment. Press small chaklis on the worktop.
Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and slide the prepared chaklis and deep fry till crisp.
Drain on absorbent paper and allow to cool. Serve.
Mushroom Gilaouti kebabs by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria
Ingredients:
Mushrooms (boiled) 400g
California almonds ½ cup
Fried onions 1 cup
Salt to taste
Red chili powder 1 tsp
Garam masala powder ½ tsp
Cardamom powder ½ tsp
Coriander seeds 1 tbsp
Fennel seeds ½ tsp
Cumin seeds ½ tsp
Kewra water ½ tsp
Roasted besan 3 tbsp
Desi ghee 3 tbsp
Green chutney and laccha onions to serve.
Method:
Blitz boiled mushrooms to a paste.
Lightly roast the coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and grind to a fine powder and sift the powder.
Lightly toast the almonds in 1 tsp ghee till golden. Drain and grind to a smooth paste with the brown onions and 1 tbsp water.
Mix in all the other ingredients and shape into kebabs. Cook the kebabs in desi ghee till crisp on both sides and serve with green chutney and laccha onions.
Dates and Nuts Ladoo by Chef Mohsin Qureshi
Ingredients:
Dates 1 kg
Pista 200gm
Almond 250gm
Cashew 250gm
Ghee 200gm
Method:
On a medium deep fry almond and cashew in desi ghee.
When they turn slightly golden remove them and roughly crush into half.
Boil pista and remove the skin and chop into two
Roughly chop dates
In a kadhai, heat ghee and add chopped dates cook them till dates get little soft.
Add chopped dry fruits mix well and remove from flame.
Put the mixture in a tray to cool.
Once the mixture gets cold make small balls and hand roll them to give shape of ladoo.
Garnish with golden wark Chef Mohsin Qureshi