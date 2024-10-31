Diwali special | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Pankaj Bhadouria and Mohsin Qureshi share flavour of love

Rituals, lights, sweets, gifts, crackers, and dressing too. That’s Diwali. But an integral part of the celebrations is also food. Special vegetarian delicacies are prepared, along with food prepared on such occasions. Ragi Chakli by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Nothing beats the feeling and taste of home-cooked food, feels chef Mohsin Qureshi. “The love and the feeling with which food is prepared at home is beyond comparison. Cooking for a festival brings its own flavour and the bhaav adds magic to it. Ingredients and cooking techniques surely count but tyohaar ke khane ki baat to kuch alag hi hoti hai,” he adds.

To celebrate the festival of lights and make it tastier, we got chefs to divulge their Diwali special recipes for our readers.

Ragi Chakli by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients:

Finger millet (ragi) flour ¾ cup

Butter 2 tbsps

Salt to taste

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Fine semolina ¾ cup

Oil 1 tbsp for greasing + for deep frying

Method:

Heat a nonstick pan. Add 1½ cups water and once it comes to a boil, add butter, cumin seeds and allow the butter to melt.

Add semolina and finger millet flour and mix well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Transfer the mixture in a parat and add 1 tbsp oil and knead well to form a smooth dough.

Grease a chakli press and transfer the mixture in it which is fitted with chakli attachment. Press small chaklis on the worktop.

Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and slide the prepared chaklis and deep fry till crisp.

Drain on absorbent paper and allow to cool. Serve.

Mushroom Gilaouti kebabs by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients:

Mushrooms (boiled) 400g

California almonds ½ cup

Fried onions 1 cup

Salt to taste

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Garam masala powder ½ tsp

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

Coriander seeds 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds ½ tsp

Cumin seeds ½ tsp

Kewra water ½ tsp

Roasted besan 3 tbsp

Desi ghee 3 tbsp

Green chutney and laccha onions to serve.

Method:

Blitz boiled mushrooms to a paste.

Lightly roast the coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and grind to a fine powder and sift the powder.

Lightly toast the almonds in 1 tsp ghee till golden. Drain and grind to a smooth paste with the brown onions and 1 tbsp water.

Mix in all the other ingredients and shape into kebabs. Cook the kebabs in desi ghee till crisp on both sides and serve with green chutney and laccha onions.

Dates and Nuts Ladoo by Chef Mohsin Qureshi

Ingredients:

Dates 1 kg

Pista 200gm

Almond 250gm

Cashew 250gm

Ghee 200gm

Method:

On a medium deep fry almond and cashew in desi ghee.

When they turn slightly golden remove them and roughly crush into half.

Boil pista and remove the skin and chop into two

Roughly chop dates

In a kadhai, heat ghee and add chopped dates cook them till dates get little soft.

Add chopped dry fruits mix well and remove from flame.

Put the mixture in a tray to cool.

Once the mixture gets cold make small balls and hand roll them to give shape of ladoo.

Garnish with golden wark Chef Mohsin Qureshi