Hate kadha but need relief from a sore throat? From hot rasam to moringa tea, check out 6 healthy yet easy alternatives

As the winter chill sets in, so does the inevitable cough and cold. While kadha might be your mom's go-to remedy to defeat all the damage caused by incessant smog, we know it's not everyone's cup of tea — literally! But don’t worry, you don’t have to suffer through bitter concoctions. You can still enjoy delicious, soothing drinks that warm you up, calm your sore throat, and boost your immunity. These six superfood winter drinks offer a tasty, caffeine-free alternative keeping you cozy and healthy all season long. Moringa tea and rasam are great alternatives to kadha

Haldi doodh with a twist

The elevated successor to the controversial haldi doodh, this turmeric latte is anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and lactose-free, making it an easy yet excellent winter drink to prevent colds. The addition of cinnamon and ginger does extra good for your body since they aid with digestion and keep your joints warm and healthy in the chilly months.

Ingredients: 350ml almond milk (or milk of your choice), ¼ tsp ground turmeric, ¼ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ½ tsp vanilla extract, 1 tsp maple syrup, a grind of black pepper.

Recipe: To make a this drink, combine 350ml of almond milk (or any milk of your choice) with the rest of the ingredients mentioned. Heat the mixture gently, whisking constantly, until hot (you can use a milk frother for creaminess). Once heated, pour into mugs and sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top before serving for a warm, hearty drink.

Doodh wali lemongrass chai

If you love chai but don't want the caffeine hit, we strongly suggest experimenting with this milky fresh lemongrass tea. Made with a few wholesome spices, the drink is known for its soothing properties; ginger promotes digestion and relieves nausea, while lemongrass and mint provide a refreshing profile that will leave your mouth feeling super fresh.

Ingredients: 1 cup milk, ¼ cup chopped lemongrass, 2 tsp grated ginger, ¼ cup mint leaves, 1 tbsp sugar.

Recipe: To prepare this concotion, in a pot, combine all the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil and then simmer for a few minutes. Strain and serve hot.

Mulled pomegranate juice

As a seasonal winter fruit, pomegranate season comes just once a year and this juice will make sure you take full advantage of it! Rich in antioxidants, this pink drink will help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage, making it the perfect immunity booster in the chilly winter season.

Ingredients: 1L pomegranate juice, 1 sprig rosemary, 1 tsp sumac, 1 cinnamon stick, ½ tsp coriander seeds, ½ orange (sliced), ¼ tsp orange blossom water.

Recipe: 1L of pomegranate juice into a large saucepan. everything but the orange blossom water. Bring it to a simmer and then pour through a sieve into a jug. Stir in ¼ tsp of orange blossom water, serve in heatproof glasses or cups and enjoy.

Superfood moringa tea

If there's one ingredient that's been on the tip of everyone's tongue this season it's moringa! This powerhouse superfood is known for its ability to lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar — perfect for that quick energy boost or post-hearty meal drink.

Ingredients: 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp sugar, 2-3 cloves, your favourite loose tea, a small cinnamon stick and moringa power.

Recipe: In a clean pot, add all the ingredients along with one scoop of moringa power or loose leaf. Add water and bring it to a boil. Once boiled, strain the tea into cups and enjoy its revitalizing benefits from the comfort of your warm blanket.

Marathi Ukala

A combination of chai and turmeric milk, this drink is a Maharashtrian favourite for its immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. Perfect for soothing a sore throat or preventing the common cold without too much of a hassle.

Ingredients: 1 cup milk, 1 cup water, 2 cloves, 1 bay leaf, half a cinnamon stick, 1 pinch haldi powder, 4 black peppercorns, 1 tsp dried ginger, 2-3 tsp jaggery powder, 1 pinch nutmeg powder.

Recipe: In a pan, combine all the ingredients. Boil the mixture and then simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cup and sip slowly.

Quick and easy tomato rasam

While rasam is more popularly eaten with some rice or papadum, there's no hard and fast rule on how you're allowed to eat it. Loaded with anti-inflammatory spices like black pepper and turmeric, a steaming cup of salty rasam helps reduce flu symptoms and boost immunity. This tangy drink is also packed with vitamin C and is perfect for fighting off winter colds.

Ingredients:

For spice mixture: ⅓ cup coriander stems (with or without leaves), 7-8 garlic cloves (peeled), 1 inch ginger (roughly chopped), 2 tsp cumin seeds, ¼ tsp black peppercorns.

For tomato puree: 1.5 to 1.75 cups tomatoes (chopped, 275g or 3 large tomatoes).

To cook: 1 tbsp oil (gingelly, sunflower, or peanut), ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp urad dal, 1 or 2 dry red chillies (broken, seeds removed), 1 pinch asafoetida, 10-12 curry leaves, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, salt to taste, 1.5 cups water (or as needed), 2-3 tbsp chopped coriander leaves.

Recipe: For the spice mixture, blend coriander stems, garlic, ginger, cumin, and black peppercorns into a coarse paste. For the tomato puree, blend the tomatoes into a smooth paste. In a pan, heat 1 tbsp oil, add mustard seeds and urad dal, and fry until golden. Add dry red chillies, asafoetida, and curry leaves, stir for a few seconds. Add the ground spice mixture, turmeric powder, and sauté for 1 minute. Add the tomato puree, cook for another minute, and add water. Simmer for 9-10 minutes, then add chopped coriander leaves and salt to taste. Serve hot, in a cup and drink up.

These drinks offer more than just comfort — they’re packed with immunity-boosting superfoods like turmeric, ginger, moringa, and pomegranate which makes them ideal for cold-weather wellness. By swapping your usual caffeine-loaded beverages with these soothing, warming drinks, you’re giving your body the extra support it needs to fight off infections and stay strong. So, next time you feel the chill try one of these nutritious, warming alternatives instead — your body will thank you!