Bihari sattu roti to Manipur's black rice pudding: Recreate Vikas Khanna's Bungalow menu for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

A 'pilgrimage' — that's what Jeff Bezos called Vikas Khanna's carefully curated desi fusion meal for him and partner Lauren Sanchez when the duo found themselves in the culinary genius' Michelin star restaurant, Bungalow in New York. This is what Amazon's Jeff Bezos ate at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in New York: You can eat it too!(Photos: X, Masala Monk)

Bungalow has been host to many a eminent name over the years. Shah Rukh Khan in the past, and Sarah Jessica Parker more recently are among them. Coming back to the food, when the head honcho of Amazon describes a meal as moving him beyond words, you can't help but want a peak at the mouthwatering menu. So here we have it for you — the mains included Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai, Gujarati Tindora Pickle, ‘Nagaland’ Black Rice Pudding, Indore-inspired Dahi Kebab, Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee and Sindhi style Achaari Aloo; the dessert was some scrumptious Gulab Jamun ice cream with a side of millet chocolate cake. Ahmedabadi saunf was the final finisher on the list.

Now while we can't promise you recipes that will help you nail the fusion genius that much of the menu boasts of, there are a few items in there which you can realistically achieve in your kitchen. So here they are, complete with quick and easy recipes.

Bihari sattu roti

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour - 2 cups, water - 1/2 cup; For the sattu stuffing — sattu flour - 2 cups, chopped onion - 1, garlic cloves - 6, chopped green chilli - 1, chopped ginger - 1 inch, nigella seeds and carrom seeds - 1/2tsp each, mango pickle masala - 2tbsp, mustard oil - 1.5tbsp, salt to taste, juice of 1 lemon; ghee for frying

Bihari sattu roti(Photo: Kunal Kapoor)

Method: Make your dough as you would and prepare the stuffing on the side. Follow the potli method to stuff your dough balls before rolling them out and cooking them in ghee.

(recipe from My Spice Trunk)

Indore's dahi kebabs

Ingredients: Hung curd - 1/2 cup, cottage cheese - 1.25 cups, fried onions - 1/2cup, chopped cashew nuts - 3tbsp, finely chopped coriander - 2tbsp, bread crumbs - 5tbsp, garam masala and chilli powder - 1tsp each, chopped green chillis - 2tsps, a pinch of sugar, salt to taste, bread crumbs for rolling, oil for deep frying

Dahi kebab(Photo: Sinamon Tales)

Method: Simply mix all the ingredients and divide the tacky mixture into balls. Roll them in bread crumbs and deep fry. Serve immediately with some green chutney on the side.

(recipe from Tarla Dalal)

Black rice pudding (deemed to be from Manipur)

Ingredients: Black sticky rice - 3/4 cup, water - 1 cup, milk - 2.5 cups, sugar - 1/2 cup

Black rice pudding(Photo: Recipe Tin Eats)

Method: Wash the rice and soak it for 4 to 6 hours or overnight. Cook the rice in a pressure cooker with the water and milk for 3 to 5 whistles. Let the pressure release naturally and then transfer to a pan. Add the sugar and about 1/2 a cup more of milk. Let this simmer for 5 minutes before taking it off heat. Serve either cooled or at room temperature.

(recipe from My Cooking Journey)

These three together sound like a cute, quick meal in themselves. So, ready to get your cooking on?