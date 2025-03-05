Craving a decadent lunch? This 'lazy girl' lamb curry will come together in less than 30 minutes!

There may be endless quick fix lunch and dinner recipes on the internet. But on days when despite the bright sun outside, the temperatures feel more winter-aligned than with the incoming Spring, you just feel like hunkering down with a big fat plate of comfort food. And there are very few things that hit the spot as good as a well-spiced, luscious serving (or ten!) of meat curry. The perfect lamb curry recipe for your lazy days(Photo: Relish the Bite)

That being said, both meat and curry have quite the bad rep of being incredibly time-consuming kitchen indulgences. Now while this is not entirely untrue and there is a lot to reap on the flavour front when it comes to being patient in the kitchen, we have a recipe that cuts down the cooking time by plenty, whilst also not compromising on your flair for mouthwatering flavour. So here's bringing to you, the lazy girl lamb curry recipe.

Lazy girl lamb curry

Ingredients: Lamb (cut into large chunks) - 1kg, Greek yoghurt - 2tbsps, ginger paste - 1tbsp, garlic paste - 1tbsp,vegetable oil - 3tbsps, white onions - 2, green chillies - 2, small bunch of coriander; ground spices — salt - 1tbsp, pepper - 1tbsp, cumin - 1tbsp, coriander - 1tbsp, red chilli powder - 1tbsp, red chilli flakes - 1tbsp, garam masala - 1/2tbsp, turmeric - 1/2tsp

Method: Begin by marinating the lamb with yogurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, and all the ground spices. As the lamb softens, slice the onions and fry them in vegetable oil for 5 minutes until they are lightly browned. Add the marinated lamb, along with chopped chilies and coriander, and cook for 2-3 minutes. Wait for the oil to separate then pour in enough water to cover the ingredients. Pressure cook for 12 minutes before checking if the lamb is cooked to your preference. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes more or till the gravy has thickened to your desired consistency. This recipe goes incredibly well with both steamed rice or stretchy naans.

(recipe from Cooking with Zainab)

Will you be trying this recipe anytime soon?