Celebrating a more circular future for fashion

As the fashion industry looks for ways to reduce waste and rethink production, two initiatives brought sustainability into focus at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on October 13 at the Embassy of France in India, Delhi. (L-R) Chandni Batra of A Blunt Story, Ashita Singhal of Paiwand, Anish Maplani of Without (HT/Raajessh Kashyap)

The Kering Generation Award, also made its debut in India, recognising businesses developing solutions to environmental and social challenges in fashion.

Addressing the gathering, French ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said, “India has a rich legacy of traditional craftsmanship, artistic expression and innovation. Today, it is important that this dialogue also addresses the environmental challenges facing the world. Initiatives such as these are vital because they support entrepreneurs, encourage innovation and help build a more sustainable future for the fashion and creative industries.”

Noida-based Paiwand Studio, founded by Ashita Singhal, won the first prize of for transforming pre-consumer garment waste into handwoven fabrics and embroidery while working with artisan and weaver communities. Reflecting on the win, Singhal said, “We started eight years ago with the vision of creating solutions for the Indian and global fashion markets. I’m grateful to my team and everyone who has supported us along the way.”

Pune-based Without, founded by Anish Malpani, secured second place for converting hard-to-recycle waste into materials for eyewear and packaging, while Ghaziabad-based A Blunt Story, founded by Chandni Batra, came third for developing plant-based alternatives to conventional footwear soles.