Celebs bid adieu to Maa Durga in festive style in Mumbai

Dussehra brought the Durga Puja festivities to a close on October 20, with Bollywood celebrities gathering in Mumbai to bid farewell to Maa Durga. From vibrant leheriya and Banarasi sarees to statement kurtas, the stars embraced traditional festive dressing, while Soha Ali Khan added to the celebrations with a dhunuchi dance. (L-R) Actor Soha Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Here’s a look at the celebrity style and moments from the farewell.

Actor Soha Ali Khan performed the traditional dhunuchi dance in an orange saree with gold motifs.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with his children Yash and Roohi in a printed pink kurta set, paired with a Bandhej dupatta.

The Mukerji sisters kept it traditional. Kajol opted for a pink and orange ombre saree, while Tanishaa wore a white saree with gold motifs.

Actor Juhi Chawla Mehta wore a vibrant pink leheriya ensemble with gota patti details.

Designer Manish Malhotra kept it dapper in a black kurta with pink trims, while filmmaker Ayan Mukerji opted for a patterned kurta.