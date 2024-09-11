HT City Showstoppers| Aparshakti Khurana: I have always been particular about my fashion sense

Aparshakti Khurana likes to experiment with his fashion and the actor credits having received that quality from his father. “I have always been very particular about my fashion sense. I would be very particular about what shoes I wore to school and how they matched the length of my trousers. Every day, I would have my socks, handkerchief and ironed clothes and polished shoes ready the night before,” he shares, informing that it led him to begin his career as a stylist. Aparshakti Khurana in a Don & Julio’s grey suit, perfect for any formal or semi-casual event (Abhishek Gaikwad)

The actor ups his style stakes in a green jacket paired with black flared pants from Dhruv Vaish, rounded off with tinted sunnies(Abhishek Gaikwad)

However, after becoming an actor, he has learnt to let his style go with the flow. The 36-year-old says, “I don’t try too hard or plan my airport looks. I pick up clothes from my wardrobe usually, barring events where you need stylists. I mix and match trends with my style. I feel that fashion trends come and go, only some constants remain.”

The actor admits that his wife, Aakriti, does help him with his style, however the contribution is more the other way round. “She doesn’t shop at all, I only shop for her. Whatever you see her wearing, from the bag to the watch or sunglasses, all have been picked by me. It’s my job. Even when me and bhaiya (actor Ayushmann Khurrana) were kids, I would go and shop for us both,” he shares, applauding the evolution in men’s fashion over the years: “It was never seen before that men would wear accessories, wear anarkalis or choose clothes from even women section. Men are really experimenting today and in our country, (actor-singer) Diljit Dosanjh and (filmmaker) Karan Johar have been the flag-bearer of it.”

Aparshakti makes a case for casual suiting in a grey suit paired with a white button down shirt from Don & Julio with white sneakers to round off the look(Abhishek Gaikwad)

For Aparshakti, 2024 has been quite eventful: “I have had Stree 2, Kudiye Ni, Zaroor and Berlin, two trending songs and two projects which are completely different.” Mention the success of Stree 2 and he says, “We were expecting maybe the double of what we made last time, at max. That was our expectation on the higher side. But some divine intervention happened and we crossed the double amount in four days, and the budget was recovered on the first day itself. When we were making the film, we knew we were doing something special."

Blending tradition with modernity, he shines in a threadwork jacket paired with a vest and beige pants(Abhishek Gaikwad)

Next up, he has Berlin which has already garnered a lot of international recognition, but in India it is having a direct-to-OTT release. Yet, Aparshakti sees the bright side of it. “Har tareeke ka kaam har jagah hona chahiye na. As an actor, it’s a win-win for me. I am just happy that the audience has accepted me in every space,” he ends.

