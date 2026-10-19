Pawan Sachdevaa reimagines Indian craft at Lakmé Fashion Week

Indian craft took on a sharper, more urban edge in Pawan Sachdevaa’s RECAST, presented at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at Taj Palace on October 17. The collection explored the space between heritage and modernity, bringing traditional techniques into a wardrobe shaped by relaxed tailoring, utility dressing and gender-fluid silhouettes. Pawan Sachdeva and Veer Pahariya; a model walking the show

Heritage textiles such as bandhani, shibori, kasuti and kantha found new expression across denim, kala cotton khadi, matka silk and bouclé. Structured jackets, fluid trousers, oversized coats and workwear-inspired separates set the tone, while acid washes, ombré dyeing and natural colours added texture and depth. A palette of indigo, ecru, black and mustard kept the looks grounded, balancing the rawness of handcrafted textiles with the precision of contemporary construction.

The collection tapped into the growing appeal of elevated utility wear, relaxed tailoring and craft-led fashion that moves easily between streetwear, workwear and occasion dressing. Rather than treating Indian craftsmanship as an embellishment, Sachdevaa made it central to the clothes, allowing traditional techniques to sit comfortably within modern silhouettes.

The hip music and moody lights set the rhythm for this meeting of old and new, lending the showcase a contemporary edge. Actor Veer Pahariya emerged as the showstopper, bringing the collection’s modern menswear aesthetic into focus. “It was such a pleasure to walk the show because Pawan seems to understand my own wardrobe better than me! These are the kind of relaxed clothes you’ll usually find me in, so I was very comfortable,” he said of the show.