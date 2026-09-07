Pear-shaped diamonds are stepping out of the engagement ring box

The pear-shaped diamond is stepping out of traditional engagement ring settings and moving straight onto lobes, emerging as the celebrity stone of choice. The classic cut is undergoing a major modern revival spotted on style icons like actor Alia Bhatt, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, and model Hailey Bieber. The pear-shaped cut has the brilliance of a classic diamond, but with a more distinctive silhouette (Instagram)

Whether spotted on red carpets or styled in everyday casual wear, the trend is dominating both street style and digital feeds. With posts under #peardiamondstud pulling over 3,00,000 views on social media, here is everything you need to know about the trend shaping the season.