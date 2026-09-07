Pear-shaped diamonds are stepping out of the engagement ring box
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Alia Bhatt are among the stars embracing the pear-shaped diamond, as jewellers report growing interest in the distinctive cut.
The pear-shaped diamond is stepping out of traditional engagement ring settings and moving straight onto lobes, emerging as the celebrity stone of choice. The classic cut is undergoing a major modern revival spotted on style icons like actor Alia Bhatt, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, and model Hailey Bieber.
Whether spotted on red carpets or styled in everyday casual wear, the trend is dominating both street style and digital feeds. With posts under #peardiamondstud pulling over 3,00,000 views on social media, here is everything you need to know about the trend shaping the season.
Rise in pear-shaped diamond queries
“Enquiries have increased by around 30-40% compared to the last couple of years. We’re also seeing interest in pear-shaped diamonds in tennis bracelets, pendants and rings. Customers are looking for distinctive silhouettes that feel contemporary while remaining timeless,” says founder Sapna Mehta of Sapna Mehta Jewellery.
For maximised visual presence
“The silhouette punches far above its carat weight — giving buyers a larger, more impactful visual presence for their investment without necessarily increasing the cost. More broadly, we are seeing customers become increasingly open to fancy shapes, with the choice of cut becoming an important part of personal expression,” says Mehul Jain, founder, EKARAA Jewellery.
Moving to newer designs
“The pear shape has become the defining silhouette of everyday luxury by combining the brilliance of a round cut with an elongated form. To meet this shift, we are allocating 40% of our production to fancy shapes, with pear shapes accounting for half of that allocation (20%),” shares Ankit Singh Kimtee, founder and CEO, Eyora Jewels
Where to buy
House of Quadri (HQ): Specialises in architectural 3-prong and bezel-set fancy shapes; ₹55,000- ₹2,50,000
Nivara Diamonds: Jewellery house crafting custom-ratio pear solitaires; ₹60,000- ₹3,00,000
Vai Ra: Specialising in ethical, custom fine jewellery set in solid gold, crafted with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and SGL-certified moissanite; ₹10,000- ₹1,50,000
CaratLane: Pear-shaped diamond earrings set in a gold base; starting at ₹25,000
Palmonas: Lab-grown pear-shaped diamond earrings; starting at ₹29,000
Angara: Lab-grown pear-shaped diamond earrings with customisable carat weight, colour and diamond quality, starting at ₹10,000
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More