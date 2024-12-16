Still on the hunt for your signature scent? Find your forever perfume with this 5-second body hack

There are some that just sniff a bottle of perfume and adopt it for the next few months, because vibes, right. Then there are those that will try and analyse the scent right down to its last little note to gauge if this is THE scent they've been looking for. If you belong to the latter category and are desperately wanting your signature scent era to dawn upon you, this is for you. Perfume hack: Want to find your signature scent?(Photos: X, Pinterest)

Though there are of course many Instagram-ordained scents and long listicles of 'MUST HAVE' perfume bottles, this is one thing in the beauty sector which absolutely cannot cater to a one-size-fits-all' audience. It just doesn't work that way. You may splurge the big bucks, go in for an oil-heavy scent, or even be open to experimenting with a new bottle every few months. But, what you are probably discounting in this whole cycle is your own body chemistry, which's role in finding your signature scent is top ranking. But how do you even begin making sense of it all?

Luckily, all it's going to take you, is 5 quick seconds. How? Content creator Deekshana Reddy has the perfect body hack for you. All you are required to do is rub your wrists together for, you already guessed it, 5 seconds. Now, sniff the area. Does it smell floral? Or does it smell eggy? Sniff hard because this is what is going to determine the perfume notes that are best suited to your body chemistry. It of course goes without saying that this hack must be done at a time when you haven't already gone in with a soap or moisturiser that is heavily-scented.

Now coming back to your findings, Deekshana explains that if your wrists naturally give off a floral smell, then floral notes should be the kingpin in the luxe scents that you chose to invest in. Conversely, if you sniff an eggy notion, then refreshing notes — citrus or aqua to be specific — should be your go-to pick.

Now while this hack may give some direction to your hunt for a signature scent, it doesn't really need to be a hard and fast rule to swear by. As a matter of facts, perfumes are are scientifically-ordained catalyst of boosting self-esteem which also makes it the perfect canvas on which to project your moods, in real time or even aspirational. For instance, feeling loved up? Sweet rose, lily, jasmine and vanilla can be a great olfactory mirror to reflect this. Conversely, want to exude a sense of power? Musky, wooden notes may just do the trick. And besides, don't be scared to experiment with your own combinations. Take cue from Shah Rukh Khan, who very famously mixes some Dunhill and Diptyque.

Happy hunting!