Suneet Varma brings soulful Kashi to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

Suneet Varma returned to the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI runway with his SV BY SUNEET VERMA label, taking us on a soulful journey through one of the world’s oldest living cities. Nitanshi Goel and Suneet Varma (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Titled Kashi, the collection captured the ethereal shift of light over the Ganges, from the soft warmth of dawn to the deep, intense hues of the evening aarti.

The lineup featured sleek jackets, draped saris, dhoti skirts, tops, and trousers accented with delicate handwork and tassels.