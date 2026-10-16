Suneet Varma brings soulful Kashi to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

For Suneet, the showcase carried deep personal sentiment. “Thirty-two years ago, when I started my career, I went to Banaras and made a cape with the tree of life motif,” the designer shared. “This time, I took that exact artwork from 32 years ago and blended it with the Kashi landscape. It’s deeply nostalgic for me.”
Actor Nitanshi Goel turned showstopper for the showcase. “I love the history behind it,” Nitanshi expressed after the show. “When Suneet showed me what I’d be wearing over video, I was secretly super excited and trying so hard to act nonchalant! It’s lovely to wear craftsmanship that carries so much story.”