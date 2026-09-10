Pheromone-maxxing, aura-maxxing, solomaxxing and more Gen Z dating trends taking pop culture by storm

Dating in 2026 apparently comes with its own vocabulary. From trying to smell more attractive to deliberately becoming harder to read — or deciding to skip dating altogether — Gen Z is attaching “maxxing” to almost every aspect of attraction. Maxxings take over Gen Z (AdobeStock | For representation purpose only)

The broader maxxing phenomenon is growing fast. Social-media mentions of maxxing terms rose 96% between January and May 2026, while engagement jumped 208%, according to Meltwater. Its analysis found 36% of sampled maxxing posts were appearance-related, suggesting the term has moved well beyond its original looksmaxxing roots.

Here are some of the dating-related maxxings currently doing the rounds:

Pheromone-maxxing The newest and perhaps strangest dating hack: don't shower before the date. Pheromone-maxxing encourages some young men to skip showers, deodorant and even clean clothes in the belief that their natural body odour will make them more attractive. The trend has been circulating on TikTok as an offshoot of the looksmaxxing ecosystem. There is, however, no established scientific evidence that humans have a pheromone that works as a reliable sexual-attraction switch.

Smellmaxxing At the opposite end of the hygiene spectrum is smellmaxxing: carefully optimising how you smell through perfume, cologne, deodorant and fragrance layering. Essentially, if pheromone-maxxing says let your natural musk do the work, smellmaxxing says make sure the musk has a top note.

Looksmaxxing The OG of the attraction-maxxing universe. Looksmaxxing is the pursuit of becoming as conventionally attractive as possible through grooming, skincare, fitness, styling and facial optimisation. It has also spawned more specific terms targeting individual features.

Aura-maxxing Not everything can be measured in centimetres or jaw angles. Aura-maxxing is about building an attractive presence — looking confident, cool and effortlessly desirable while avoiding anything deemed “cringe”. YPulse has identified aura-maxxing as one of the ways Gen Z is extending the maxxing language beyond appearance.

Jester-maxxing Can't max your face? Max your humour. Jester-maxxing means leaning heavily into being funny, entertaining and slightly ridiculous as a way of attracting romantic attention. Think of the funny friend turning comedy into a dating strategy.

Mysterious-maxxing The old “don't reveal everything too soon” dating advice gets a new name. Mysterious-maxxing is about being less available, sharing less and leaving a potential partner curious. In an age of constant posting and oversharing, mystery becomes the flex.

Voicemaxxing Your voice gets an upgrade too. Voicemaxxing involves trying to make your voice deeper, smoother, more confident or otherwise more attractive because apparently even the way you say “hello” needs optimisation.

Jawmaxxing A branch of looksmaxxing focused specifically on getting a sharper, more prominent jawline. Online advice ranges from grooming and chewing exercises to far more extreme methods.

Heightmaxxing Trying to appear taller through posture, footwear and other tricks has also entered the dating-maxxing lexicon, based on the idea that height can influence perceived attractiveness.

Tan-maxxing Why settle for a tan when you can optimise it? Tan-maxxing involves deliberately pursuing a deeper, more intense tan to fit a particular beauty ideal. The downside is obvious: excessive UV exposure carries skin-damage risks.

Bone-smashing This is the extreme end of looksmaxxing. Bone-smashing involves hitting facial bones in the belief that repeated trauma will remodel the face and create sharper features. It is not a safe or evidence-based beauty technique.

Ball-maxxing Yes, this is a real term circulating in the wider maxxing ecosystem. Ball-maxxing refers to attempts to make the testicles appear larger, including through saline injections. It sits at the extreme intersection of online masculinity, body optimisation and sexual attractiveness.

Spermaxxing Here, the goal is fertility rather than looks: optimising sperm count, motility or reproductive health through diet, supplements and lifestyle changes. Unlike some of the more bizarre maxxes, fertility concerns can have legitimate medical relevance but online hacks should not replace medical advice.

Whimsy-maxxing Dating advice doesn't have to involve changing your face. Whimsy-maxxing is about deliberately making eccentricity, playfulness and quirkiness part of your personality, essentially turning “being a little weird” into an attraction strategy.

Nerd-maxxing Instead of hiding your niche interests, nerd-maxxing means leaning into them. Gaming, comics, books, coding, science or any other obsession becomes part of the personality you bring to dating.

Clown-maxxing A close cousin of jester-maxxing, but with more deliberate absurdity. The aim is to embrace being ridiculous rather than trying too hard to look cool because apparently being cringe can now be a strategy.

Sidequest-maxxing Why make dating your main quest? Sidequest-maxxing is about filling your life with hobbies, adventures and random pursuits, making romance just one part of a larger life rather than the end goal.

Solomaxxing And finally, the ultimate anti-dating maxxing. Solomaxxing — also called singlemaxxing or alonemaxxing — is about deliberately choosing singlehood and investing that time in yourself, from solo travel and hobbies to fitness and personal goals. WIRED describes it as a growing trend among young people who are reframing being single as aspirational rather than a waiting room for a relationship.

The trend has also been linked to the rising cost and emotional fatigue of modern dating. Fortune reported that some Gen Z singles are choosing solo-maxxing as dating becomes more expensive and emotionally draining.

So, whether you're pheromone-maxxing your body odour, aura-maxxing your personality, looksmaxxing your face, jester-maxxing your humour or solomaxxing your entire love life, the internet has apparently found a way to turn dating into one giant optimisation project.